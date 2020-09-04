From the Pulpit: Emulate Jesus in your choices

The last moments of political conventions are winding down as I write. As in every election cycle, both major parties and many candidates take pains to associate themselves with “Christian values.” Forgoing critiques of which claims defy credulity, let’s recall a teaching offered by Jesus himself through the parable of “The Good Samaritan” about how we are to manage our political identity.
In Luke 10:25-37, Jesus has an exchange with a lawyer considering which commandment is “greatest.” The familiar admonition to “love God with all one’s heart, soul, mind and strength, and to love one’s neighbor as one’s self” is Jesus’ admirable, if conventional answer. The lawyer follows, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus’ reply comes in the form of a parable promoting a radical point of view.
In short, the victim of a mugging is left for dead on the roadside. Two of the Jewish religious and political elite (a priest and a Levite) pass by without helping. Only a Samaritan, (in modern terms, think “undocumented immigrant” or “transgendered person”) stopped to help the victim with gestures of compassion and generosity. The Samaritan rises above the bigotry and prejudices shown toward his people for centuries to show mercy for the injured man, after his own Jewish countrymen pass him by.
Here Jesus turns the question back to the lawyer, “Who behaved as a neighbor?” Of course the point is unmistakable; the task for Jesus’ followers is not to discriminate who is or is not worthy of kindness. Rather Jesus’ followers are to be sources of kindness — WE are the neighbors — compassionate as God is, generous as God is. This is almost identical to the point of Jesus’ parable of the sheep and goats from Matthew 25 — the way we behave toward the most vulnerable and desperate among us is the way we behave toward Christ.
As we consider campaigns and policies in the weeks to come, those desiring to emulate Jesus might contemplate which platforms and candidates promote a sense of mutuality and broad inclusion in society, with emphasis on those most in need; and which promote suspicion with a prescription for determining who is most entitled to privileged status and the best resources. This is not suggesting who to vote for as much as how to evaluate political and religious values as Jesus did, with kindness and compassion for the “least of these” as core values.
Ryder is co-pastor at New Covenant Community in Normal. Contact him at susan@nccnormal.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!