From the Pulpit: Emulate Jesus in your choices

The last moments of political conventions are winding down as I write. As in every election cycle, both major parties and many candidates take pains to associate themselves with “Christian values.” Forgoing critiques of which claims defy credulity, let’s recall a teaching offered by Jesus himself through the parable of “The Good Samaritan” about how we are to manage our political identity.

In Luke 10:25-37, Jesus has an exchange with a lawyer considering which commandment is “greatest.” The familiar admonition to “love God with all one’s heart, soul, mind and strength, and to love one’s neighbor as one’s self” is Jesus’ admirable, if conventional answer. The lawyer follows, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus’ reply comes in the form of a parable promoting a radical point of view.

In short, the victim of a mugging is left for dead on the roadside. Two of the Jewish religious and political elite (a priest and a Levite) pass by without helping. Only a Samaritan, (in modern terms, think “undocumented immigrant” or “transgendered person”) stopped to help the victim with gestures of compassion and generosity. The Samaritan rises above the bigotry and prejudices shown toward his people for centuries to show mercy for the injured man, after his own Jewish countrymen pass him by.