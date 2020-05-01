From the Pulpit: God gave us common sense, too

There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our country and our world in unimaginable ways. As the church seeks to respond in faith, we have seen remarkable and self-sacrificing acts by frontline workers and essential workers. Millions of us have practiced social distancing, sheltering in place, gathering food for the hungry, and other actions on behalf of others. But we have also seen self-centered behaviors that have been very disturbing. We have seen the best and the worst of ourselves.
It is difficult for me to understand how some pastors have tried to make this horrible pandemic into a case for religious liberty ... as if “closing down” large gatherings, such as worship services, concerts or rallies, throughout the country, for the safety and health of people, is somehow an attack on their religious freedom.
From a theological perspective, there should be no issue. Jesus said in Mark 12:30-31, there are only two commandments, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.”
How is it right to encourage people to attend worship services as an expression of “loving your neighbor” when you expose your people to the spread of a vicious virus. We know that a great deal of the spread of COVID-19 is from asymptomatic carriers ... people who do not show symptoms but still carry the virus. Gathering in large groups, such as worship services, is tantamount to deliberately infecting someone else.
Thankfully, most churches and congregations have creatively enabled their people to stay connected through social media, online streaming of worship services, and daily devotionals and music throughout the week. But some have not. And they have used the issue of religious freedom and an anti-government perspective of (“the government is not going to tell the church what we can or cannot do”) to validate their irresponsible behavior.
You read about a Virginia pastor who conducted worship services in spite of the call for “social distancing.” His rationale was that his people were frightened and they needed to come to church and hear God’s word because, as their pastor, he spoke to God. In his message he said, “Our God is larger than the coronavirus.” Sadly, the pastor and his wife both contracted the virus and he died the day before Easter.
In the year 1527, Martin Luther wrote a letter to a friend responding to the reemergence of the bubonic plague in his hometown of Wittenberg. The plague was ravaging Europe and killing tens of thousands of people at the time.
He encouraged Christians to make use of everything to defeat the plague but not to use it as a way of giving false information. Luther was very concerned about some church leaders and pastors who suggested that the plague was punishment at the hand of God.
Luther wrote this: “They are much too rash and reckless, tempting God and disregarding everything which might counteract death and the plague. They disdain the use of medicines: they do not avoid places and persons infected by the plague, but lightheartedly make sport of it and wish to prove how independent they are. They say that it is God’s punishment; if he wants to protect them he can do so without medicines or our carefulness. This is not trusting God but tempting Him. God has created medicines and provided us with intelligence to guard and take good care of the body so that we can live in good health.”
Jesus made everything so simple. Love God. Love your neighbor. During this pandemic, hopefully all of us are loving God and neighbor, and doing what we can for others ... thinking less about “ME” and more about “WE.”
Wells, an ELCA retired pastor, can be reached at revknight.wells5@frontier.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!