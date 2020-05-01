From the Pulpit: God gave us common sense, too

Thankfully, most churches and congregations have creatively enabled their people to stay connected through social media, online streaming of worship services, and daily devotionals and music throughout the week. But some have not. And they have used the issue of religious freedom and an anti-government perspective of (“the government is not going to tell the church what we can or cannot do”) to validate their irresponsible behavior.

You read about a Virginia pastor who conducted worship services in spite of the call for “social distancing.” His rationale was that his people were frightened and they needed to come to church and hear God’s word because, as their pastor, he spoke to God. In his message he said, “Our God is larger than the coronavirus.” Sadly, the pastor and his wife both contracted the virus and he died the day before Easter.

In the year 1527, Martin Luther wrote a letter to a friend responding to the reemergence of the bubonic plague in his hometown of Wittenberg. The plague was ravaging Europe and killing tens of thousands of people at the time.

He encouraged Christians to make use of everything to defeat the plague but not to use it as a way of giving false information. Luther was very concerned about some church leaders and pastors who suggested that the plague was punishment at the hand of God.