From the Pulpit: Grow church by living the Gospel

And Jesus gave his followers some very simple and basic instructions in Matthew 28:19-20. “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.”

These verses have been known as “The Great Commission.” This has been part of the DNA of the church for over 2,000 years. It has to do with teaching, preaching and proclaiming the Good News that Jesus Christ has entered our world and has brought a new relationship with God and a different way of relating to one another. It has to do with making disciples. The words of John 13:35 say it best, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”

The truth is this … the effectiveness of the church has always depended on those who claim to be disciples of Jesus. It has always been that way. The growth of the church is based on sharing that message with others, inviting others to be a part of this community, and showing our faith by our actions … in the way we speak, in the way we act, and in the way we treat our fellow human beings. And it has always been about love!

That’s not re-branding! That’s not new advertising! That’s not a new way of persuasion. That’s actually living the Gospel and sharing the Gospel and being “Christ” to our neighbor. That’s about loving God and loving our neighbor. It is that simple. And actions always speak louder than words!

Wells is a retired pastor, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and can be reached at knightwells1414@comcast.net.