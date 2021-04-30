From the Pulpit: Grow church by living the Gospel

• You need to re-write your mission statement! Make it appeal to a new audience.
• You need to “re-brand” your church. Make it relevant to today’s younger families and new generations.
• You need to re-think the way to “do church” because these are different times. People have different concerns. People are looking for different answers to the questions of life.
How many times have you heard these or similar words … from clergy and lay leaders in the church … from congregational members … from consultants on church growth … from business leaders who are members of congregations. These words are very familiar to any of us who are part of the church today.
But whenever I hear these suggestions to “upgrade or rebrand” the church, I wonder if that is the real issue. I wonder if a consumer-oriented model or an advertising effort or a business and marketing strategy is really what is needed.
Do we really need to “rebrand the church” … as if such an effort is suddenly going to make people more interested in what the church has to offer? Do we really need to appeal to a new generation of people and somehow attempt to make the church more palatable and relevant to their needs?
The church has always been about one simple thing … proclaiming the Gospel (the Good News) that God loves us so much that God was willing to give his son, Jesus, as a sacrifice for sin, so that we could have eternal life and so that we could share that love with others.
And Jesus gave his followers some very simple and basic instructions in Matthew 28:19-20. “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.”
These verses have been known as “The Great Commission.” This has been part of the DNA of the church for over 2,000 years. It has to do with teaching, preaching and proclaiming the Good News that Jesus Christ has entered our world and has brought a new relationship with God and a different way of relating to one another. It has to do with making disciples. The words of John 13:35 say it best, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
The truth is this … the effectiveness of the church has always depended on those who claim to be disciples of Jesus. It has always been that way. The growth of the church is based on sharing that message with others, inviting others to be a part of this community, and showing our faith by our actions … in the way we speak, in the way we act, and in the way we treat our fellow human beings. And it has always been about love!
That’s not re-branding! That’s not new advertising! That’s not a new way of persuasion. That’s actually living the Gospel and sharing the Gospel and being “Christ” to our neighbor. That’s about loving God and loving our neighbor. It is that simple. And actions always speak louder than words!
Wells is a retired pastor, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and can be reached at knightwells1414@comcast.net.