From the Pulpit: Heart of serving others

Jesus warned, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed, for life does not consist in an abundance of possessions. You can gain the whole world, yet lose your soul.”
Jesus’ emphasis on the unimportance of material possessions seems strange in a society that values “dog eat dog” competition and getting ahead of others, where the bottom line of profitability is often emphasized above all else.
There was a time when American corporations felt an obligation, not just to their stockholders, but to society as a whole, a time when there were wealthy people actually willing and glad to pay higher taxes for the sake of the greater good. (A wealthy friend of mine in Canada still feels that way!)
In those days, corporate well-being was linked to general well-being, and private success contributed to everyone’s success. The rising tide of financial improvement worked not just for the benefit of the wealthy, but for the benefit of the middle class and poor.
Were we as a nation not happier in those post World War II days?
Has Jesus’ gospel of a greater happiness (blessedness) through loving concern for others given way to a false, unsatisfying “gospel of greed”? Have we in America lost our souls to unbridled selfish materialism?
Jesus lived in a time of political complexity. The Jerusalem temple authorities were wealthy Sadducees who greedily collaborated with the occupying Romans for their own selfish benefit. And the Romans, as Emperor Tiberius cynically remarked, were like flies settling on Israel’s “corpse” for the purpose of sucking away all they could get.
Jesus condemned such selfishness, the selfishness of those who dominate and rule others for their own purposes. He taught that God intends for everyone to serve others lovingly — not rule and exploit each other mercilessly (Mark 10:42-45).
How many American churches only give lip service to this? How many have shirked their gospel duty of condemning greed and domination in every form?
Arnold Schwarzenegger, responding to the recent storming of our Capitol building, was reminded of what happened in Nazi Germany, and how he as a young German Catholic learned that a political leader should have a “servant’s heart,” not that of a dictator.
May we in the coming days be inspired by the joy of creating anew the kind of society that enables us to have “servants’ hearts” toward others.
