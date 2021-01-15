From the Pulpit: Heart of serving others

Jesus warned, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed, for life does not consist in an abundance of possessions. You can gain the whole world, yet lose your soul.”

Jesus’ emphasis on the unimportance of material possessions seems strange in a society that values “dog eat dog” competition and getting ahead of others, where the bottom line of profitability is often emphasized above all else.

There was a time when American corporations felt an obligation, not just to their stockholders, but to society as a whole, a time when there were wealthy people actually willing and glad to pay higher taxes for the sake of the greater good. (A wealthy friend of mine in Canada still feels that way!)

In those days, corporate well-being was linked to general well-being, and private success contributed to everyone’s success. The rising tide of financial improvement worked not just for the benefit of the wealthy, but for the benefit of the middle class and poor.

Were we as a nation not happier in those post World War II days?

Has Jesus’ gospel of a greater happiness (blessedness) through loving concern for others given way to a false, unsatisfying “gospel of greed”? Have we in America lost our souls to unbridled selfish materialism?