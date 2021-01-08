From the Pulpit: Impact of the Spirit

As we begin a new year, 2021, one of my reflections has been on the impact of the Spirit in our lives. Heaven knows our country, our community, our church and each one of us, is in need of a kind of spiritual renewal. In many ways, 2020 has been a year of deep darkness, despondency and pain. Our lives have been totally disrupted and changed in ways that none of us could ever have imagined at this time last year!
In my personal reflections, I return to the words of St. Paul in Romans 8:14 … “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are children of God.”
And isn’t that what we all seek to be … to be called “children of God” and to be led by the Spirit? We have hymns and praise songs that proclaim these words over and over again … “Lead me, Lord,” “The More I Seek You,” to name a couple. And while I believe that our Lord is always leading us, I also believe that the issue is not necessarily the Lord’s leading. The issue has more to do with our own listening for the Spirit’s direction.
Listening to the Spirit can come as the voice of our conscience. Sometimes it comes as a feeling deep in our innermost heart … that I need to do something or say something … that I need to move in a different direction and change where I have been. The Greeks spoke of this as a “kairos” moment in life. A “kairos moment” means a “pivotal” or “life-altering” moment … “the right time” or in a spiritual sense, “an opportunity when God is speaking to me.”
This leading of the Spirit is always a subjective reality. It is not something you can define or quantify in any way. In other words, when you walk by the Spirit you are walking by faith, not by sight. And being led by the Spirit means seeking God’s will for my life and my trust in God to lead the way.
One of the most helpful images about the impact of the Spirit is to think of those “kairos moments” as your heart’s promptings. For example, actors in rehearsal, typically have prompters. They are the people who speak a line to them, when they are lost or have forgotten where they are in the play. The actor says, “line” and the prompter says the line. The prompter gets the actor back to where they need to be in their role.
I believe that the Spirit serves our prompter. The Spirit gives us the direction and support we need to live out our lives as children of God. The Spirit not only leads us, the Spirit actually anticipates our needs.
Again, our human problem is that we don’t always know what to do and we don’t always know what to ask for, to help us make the right decision. Sometimes the things we want the most are the things we need the least; and the things we need the most are the things we never thought about asking for.
But that is the power of the Spirit. We can know that power because the Spirit prays for us. Again, St. Paul says it well in Romans 8:26, “The Spirit also helps our weaknesses, for we don’t know how to pray as we ought. But the Spirit himself makes intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.”
As we enter into a new year, may we be more attentive than ever to the promptings of the Spirit in our lives. May we listen more carefully. May we discern the truth more clearly. May we be truly led by the Spirit so that we may also truly live as children of God.
