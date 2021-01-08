From the Pulpit: Impact of the Spirit

This leading of the Spirit is always a subjective reality. It is not something you can define or quantify in any way. In other words, when you walk by the Spirit you are walking by faith, not by sight. And being led by the Spirit means seeking God’s will for my life and my trust in God to lead the way.

One of the most helpful images about the impact of the Spirit is to think of those “kairos moments” as your heart’s promptings. For example, actors in rehearsal, typically have prompters. They are the people who speak a line to them, when they are lost or have forgotten where they are in the play. The actor says, “line” and the prompter says the line. The prompter gets the actor back to where they need to be in their role.

I believe that the Spirit serves our prompter. The Spirit gives us the direction and support we need to live out our lives as children of God. The Spirit not only leads us, the Spirit actually anticipates our needs.

Again, our human problem is that we don’t always know what to do and we don’t always know what to ask for, to help us make the right decision. Sometimes the things we want the most are the things we need the least; and the things we need the most are the things we never thought about asking for.