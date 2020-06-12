From the Pulpit: In support of peaceful protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In recent weeks victims of racism and their allies have been expressing anger and demanding reform. George Floyd’s death was the final straw; something had to give. A white police officer’s knee on the neck of an African American man is the ultimate symbol of America’s “original sin.” It can no longer be tolerated; demands for justice must not be ignored.

While some destruction caused by rioting may be opportunistic, in some cases it appears to have been provoked by outside groups or aggressive policing. In other cases, protests have degraded into rioting of their own accord. While problematic, it is understandable, as protests that impose no discomfort on systems of white dominance are either ignored or falsely politicized, like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games.

As Dr. King observed in 1967, “America must see that riots do not develop out of thin air. Certain conditions continue to exist in our society which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard … Our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again.”