From the Pulpit: In support of peaceful protests

In recent weeks victims of racism and their allies have been expressing anger and demanding reform. George Floyd’s death was the final straw; something had to give. A white police officer’s knee on the neck of an African American man is the ultimate symbol of America’s “original sin.” It can no longer be tolerated; demands for justice must not be ignored.
While some destruction caused by rioting may be opportunistic, in some cases it appears to have been provoked by outside groups or aggressive policing. In other cases, protests have degraded into rioting of their own accord. While problematic, it is understandable, as protests that impose no discomfort on systems of white dominance are either ignored or falsely politicized, like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games.
As Dr. King observed in 1967, “America must see that riots do not develop out of thin air. Certain conditions continue to exist in our society which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard … Our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again.”
My hope for future protests is “peaceful-but-disruptive” civil disobedience. Combined with overwhelming voter turnout in elections, strikes and nonviolent crowds jamming public facilities are also necessary to effect change. Twenty-first century “buses” need to be boycotted, and 21st-century “lunch counters” occupied by people of all races and creeds. Creative, persistent ways to make the status quo unworkable need to be organized, with a clear list of demands to know when these actions have succeeded and can be discontinued.
Sometimes our congregation reflects on convictions shared by ProgressiveChristianity.org. The list is revised occasionally, but I’ve always appreciated the original version of this one: “By calling ourselves progressive, we mean we are Christians who recognize that being followers of Jesus is costly, entailing selfless love, conscientious resistance to evil, and renunciation of privilege.”
Justice for the oppressed won’t happen without support from the privileged. In Luke 12:48, Jesus said, “From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required.” There is a similar quote, “For the privileged, justice feels like oppression.” Nevertheless, the status quo must change if justice is ever to be achieved.
Ryder is co-pastor at New Covenant Community in Normal. Contact him at susan@nccnormal.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!