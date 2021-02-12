From the Pulpit: In the wilderness

With Lent approaching later this month, I have been thinking about the wilderness experiences we find in the Scriptures. The wilderness was an undesirable place, a place filled with fear, with isolation and with the unknown. A place in which one would feel separated from things that bring comfort, even from God. The Israelites experienced this wilderness as they journeyed from their bondage in Egypt to the promised land. They were subject to attack by those who dwelled in the area. They suffered from lack of food and water. They endured a plague. And to make matters worse, they did not know how long they would be subject to these adversities.

With the events of the past year, many of us can identify with this wilderness experience. Enduring the loss, isolation and fear of the pandemic, coming to terms with the racial injustice which continues to pervade our nation, witnessing the social unrest stemming from our deep political divides, it is easy to feel we will never emerge. It is during these wilderness experiences that we begin to question what we believe. We ask, “Where can God be found while I wander in this wilderness?” It is while we are in the wilderness that we can feel that God has disappeared, that the Divine cannot be seen, heard or experienced. Our faith can begin to feel hollow. And we move from being centered in our spirituality to a desire to be self-centered. In the wilderness, we are tempted to focus on meeting only our own needs, making things happen solely in our own strength. When we are in a frightful and foreign place, when God seems far from the place we find ourselves in, we can feel stuck in our fear.