From the Pulpit: Interfaith harmony – a beautiful thing

The first large-scale interfaith gathering took place in conjunction with the Chicago World's Fair in 1893. It was called “The Parliament of World Religions." The gathering took place in what is now the Art Institute of Chicago. For the first time in history, thousands heard first-hand information from leaders of the various religions themselves. Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Muslim, Zoroastrian and Hindu beliefs among others were shared from the podium.
Christian unity was also a major theme of the parliament. Protestant and Catholic leaders worked together as hosts. Many of the 194 papers presented over the 17 days of the parliament spoke to Christian unity. From there the modern Christian ecumenical movement took root.
The parliament opened as 12 representatives of various faiths marched to the stage hand in hand. Then, Swami Vivekananda, a Hindu monk from India spoke to "religious tolerance and universal acceptance." He spoke of the spiritual principles and practices of yoga at the heart of Hindu tradition. Since then many healthy practices of yoga have enriched the lives of millions of Americans.
The Buddhist representative was Anagarika Dharmapala who spoke to Buddhist meditation and philosophy. Since that time peaceful meditation practices, once practiced primarily in South East Asia, have blessed thousands in the West.
Some attendees heard for the first time of the Muslim faith and its teachings of daily prayers, fasting and giving to charity. The need for greater understanding and respect between Christians and Muslims was voiced, and still calls out today.
The Baha'i faith was also introduced and a quote from the faith's founder, Baha'u'llah, was shared: " … That all nations should become one in faith and all men as brothers; that the bonds of affection and unity between the sons of men should be strengthened. … Let not a man glory in this, that he loves his country; let him rather glory in this, that he loves his kind. The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens." Since then, the beautiful Baha'i House of Worship near Chicago was constructed. Engraved on its pillars are the symbols of the major world religions. Today, people of many backgrounds pray under one dome and walk its gardens in peace.
The Parliament closed with "The Lord's Prayer," read by a Jewish rabbi. What a beautiful thing when people reach out to each other, reaching out beyond perceptions of division, in a spirit of goodwill for all.
Crenshaw is a member of the Baha’i Faith, living in Eureka. Reach him at davcren@aol.com.