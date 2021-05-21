From the Pulpit: Interfaith harmony – a beautiful thing

The Baha'i faith was also introduced and a quote from the faith's founder, Baha'u'llah, was shared: " … That all nations should become one in faith and all men as brothers; that the bonds of affection and unity between the sons of men should be strengthened. … Let not a man glory in this, that he loves his country; let him rather glory in this, that he loves his kind. The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens." Since then, the beautiful Baha'i House of Worship near Chicago was constructed. Engraved on its pillars are the symbols of the major world religions. Today, people of many backgrounds pray under one dome and walk its gardens in peace.