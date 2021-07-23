From the Pulpit: It is by grace that you are saved

In Ephesians 2:1-10 the apostle Paul teaches us that “it is by grace that you were saved” (repeated three times so that we get it). What are we saved from? What are we saved through? What are we saved for?

We are saved from a being dead to God, from being enslaved to the spirit of our age, the devil, and our sinful inordinate desires to find satisfaction apart from God. We are “curved in” on ourselves with “a ruthless, sleepless, unsmiling concentration on ourselves” (C.S. Lewis). Our culture must be saved from viewing the way we are dead to Christ, seeking to use each other and even God for ourselves. By grace we no longer say, “your life for me,” but “my life for you” (like Jesus Christ).

We are saved by a costly grace. We are saved through a radical intervention from above. If the essence of sin is us putting ourselves in the place of God, then the essence of salvation is Christ putting Himself on the cross in the place of us (John Stott). Everything we receive is grace based on the actions of Jesus Christ because Christ got everything our actions deserved on the cross. Your trust in Christ’s love — His death and resurrection — is a gift given when God makes us alive by the power of His Holy Spirit.

We are saved by grace for loving God and others. We are His workmanship to do good works, which He prepared in advance for us. We are His new works of grace, saved by grace for serving Him and people. When we are stunned by such grace, our hearts are enlarged and not small anymore.

We need a radical intervention from God to make us alive to Him and others, no longer addicted to using God and people for our sinful cravings and under Satan’s power.

Smart is senior pastor, Christ Church; www.ChristChurchPCA.org.

