From the Pulpit: Jesus is our substitute

Isaiah 53:5: “But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed.”

Are there times when we’d like someone to come in and take our place? Wouldn’t it be nice to have a stand-in whenever you had to do things you didn’t want to do? I’d call in my stand-in when the sink is full of dishes. Like my own personal stunt double. We’d probably call in a substitute every time we had a dirty job or an uncomfortable situation.

The scriptures clearly speak this way of Jesus. Someone has to pay for our sin. Someone has to make us right. We’ve tried many times to make ourselves right and it doesn’t work. We’re not right. “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us” (1 John 1:8).

But Jesus came to stand in for every sinner. He came to be our substitute. That’s why he was conceived in the womb just as you were conceived in the womb. That’s why he was born just as you were born. That’s why he was baptized in the Jordan River, not getting rid of sin but taking on our sin. That’s why he was tempted by the devil in the wilderness and won. He was doing it all for us.