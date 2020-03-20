From the Pulpit: Lessons from the wilderness

Like many congregations, ours has canceled worship gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. In one way, the coronavirus is a different kind of problem. Respiratory viruses are nothing new, but this one is very contagious and particularly dangerous for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Thus, we’re adapting in ways we’ve never had to before. Social distancing and good hygiene are important steps in reducing the spread. While we’ll miss being together for several weeks, it's the right thing to do.
In another way, this is just the next variation of something that happens whenever we let our fears get the better of us. People panic and cause turmoil in the stock market and create shortages of hand sanitizer, bread, and toilet paper. A story of a woman snatching the last package of toilet paper from an older man is appalling, but not all that surprising.
You have free articles remaining.
Astronaut Chris Hadfield once said, “There is no problem so bad you can’t make it worse.” He was referring to how we compound problems when we panic. While taking the disruptive-but-necessary precautions involved with social distancing, we’re also trying to resist becoming irrational. We want to find that sweet spot where we’re maximally responsible but not counterproductive.
When we began our Lenten journey a few weeks ago, we thought about Jesus’ time in the wilderness as a chance to “test his meddle.” Little did we know how much our own was about to be tested. As we now see, this is likely to be a challenging stretch of wilderness for us all. So how do we get through it?
We need accurate, timely information, cool heads, and teamwork. Follow the recommendations of the CDC, stay at home as much as possible, wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow, consult your health care provider if you have symptoms or think you may have been exposed. Don't buy more than you reasonably need. Practice self-care. And most importantly, be compassionate — ask neighbors if they need some help. Ask for help from neighbors if you need some. Stay connected.
Part of the reason we practice our faith in ordinary times is to be prepared for moments like this. Have faith in the sacred however you understand it, and be one of the reasons we have faith in each other.
The Ryders are co-pastors at New Covenant Community in Normal. Contact them at susan@nccnormal.org.