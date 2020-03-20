From the Pulpit: Lessons from the wilderness

Like many congregations, ours has canceled worship gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. In one way, the coronavirus is a different kind of problem. Respiratory viruses are nothing new, but this one is very contagious and particularly dangerous for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Thus, we’re adapting in ways we’ve never had to before. Social distancing and good hygiene are important steps in reducing the spread. While we’ll miss being together for several weeks, it's the right thing to do.

In another way, this is just the next variation of something that happens whenever we let our fears get the better of us. People panic and cause turmoil in the stock market and create shortages of hand sanitizer, bread, and toilet paper. A story of a woman snatching the last package of toilet paper from an older man is appalling, but not all that surprising.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield once said, “There is no problem so bad you can’t make it worse.” He was referring to how we compound problems when we panic. While taking the disruptive-but-necessary precautions involved with social distancing, we’re also trying to resist becoming irrational. We want to find that sweet spot where we’re maximally responsible but not counterproductive.