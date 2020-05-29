From the Pulpit: Looking for truth? Follow the word

John 16:13a: “When the Spirit of Truth comes, He will guide you into all the truth.”
That’s a pretty bold statement Jesus makes, that his spirit leads people into “all the truth.” That’s what I like about Jesus. He’s bold. He’s not some talking head on TV who gives a bunch of half-truths and half-lies. He’s not a spineless, wishy-washy teacher who says, “I don’t really know if I’m right or not. Go out and discover what you think is true.”
What I like about Jesus is that he’s the son of God — truth in human flesh. He doesn’t lie. He doesn’t change. He doesn’t spin stories. He speaks truth. He says in John 8:31-32, “If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
We’re all living in the midst of an epistemological crisis. That’s just a philosophical term for a question we see everybody around us asking, “How do you know what’s true?” It’s driving us crazy. We sit around hashing out the latest story we’ve heard on COVID that totally contradicts the story we heard yesterday. And everyone claims they’re right because they’re going by “the science.”
This is what happens when a society struggles to find any foundation for knowledge and truth. We judge everything by statistics and studies and surveys and self-proclaimed experts. And in the end none of us knows what we can trust anymore.
There’s a better way. There is a solid foundation for truth in Jesus Christ and his word. We know the truth because God, the creator of the earth, has spoken to us. Of course, we don’t know “all the truth” as in every single little thing in every corner of the world. Only God knows all of that. But we know “all the truth” in the sense that we know the big picture (Who is God? Who is man? Where did the world come from? Why is there evil? Where are we headed?). We know that certain things are true and certain things are false because God has spoken.
We have good reason to know Jesus is true. He confirmed his word by rising from the dead. We have many witnesses that his resurrection is a historical fact. Furthermore, his word (the Holy Scriptures) confirm and explain everything we know to be true in the world. God’s word explains the glorious design of the world, the greatness of man and yet the great evil of man, and the realities of love, goodness, and truth. It’s true to reality.
Read the Scriptures if you’re tired of not knowing. Jesus is the truth. When we hear his word he gives us his Holy Spirit to guide us into all the truth. He shows us the God who made this glorious world and all that is in it. He shows us the evil and sin which cuts through the heart of every one of us. He shows us the Savior Jesus who gave his life as a substitute for our sin on the cross and rose on Easter to give us life and salvation. And he shows us the glorious love and hope that is ours through faith in Jesus Christ.
There is a solid foundation for truth. It’s Jesus Christ and his word.
Boehne is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso (Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod). Contact him at jonboehne@hotmail.com.
