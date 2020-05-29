From the Pulpit: Looking for truth? Follow the word

There’s a better way. There is a solid foundation for truth in Jesus Christ and his word. We know the truth because God, the creator of the earth, has spoken to us. Of course, we don’t know “all the truth” as in every single little thing in every corner of the world. Only God knows all of that. But we know “all the truth” in the sense that we know the big picture (Who is God? Who is man? Where did the world come from? Why is there evil? Where are we headed?). We know that certain things are true and certain things are false because God has spoken.

We have good reason to know Jesus is true. He confirmed his word by rising from the dead. We have many witnesses that his resurrection is a historical fact. Furthermore, his word (the Holy Scriptures) confirm and explain everything we know to be true in the world. God’s word explains the glorious design of the world, the greatness of man and yet the great evil of man, and the realities of love, goodness, and truth. It’s true to reality.