From the Pulpit: Love in the time of COVID-19

Worship services are canceled. But the spirit of God’s love joins us together. As one Facebook post reminds us: Now is the time for us to remember that church was never about the building.

We question what is happening in our world right now. We have differing political views and differing theologies. But what I believe is true, now and always, is this: Love wins. Always.

Our days are in God’s hands and our lives are secure in God’s love, whether we are in the body or out of the body. For this victory of immortality, we can praise God, who does not sleep.

The apostle Paul reminds us that in the Lord we are light, and we are called to live as children of light, doing what is pleasing to the Lord. He compares the light of goodness and morality found in Christ to the darkness of injustice and immorality. As disciples of Jesus, we are not only called to be light, we are called to expose works of darkness by shining God’s light on injustice, immorality, and self-aggrandizement. Doing so will not make friends, but we can speak boldly and with confidence, for God’s ways are not the ways of this world.

Today, in our own first-world country, we may well be asking, "Who sinned, that this coronavirus seems to be taking over the world?"