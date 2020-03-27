From the Pulpit: Love in the time of COVID-19

Worship services are canceled. But the spirit of God’s love joins us together. As one Facebook post reminds us: Now is the time for us to remember that church was never about the building.
We question what is happening in our world right now. We have differing political views and differing theologies. But what I believe is true, now and always, is this: Love wins. Always.
Our days are in God’s hands and our lives are secure in God’s love, whether we are in the body or out of the body. For this victory of immortality, we can praise God, who does not sleep.
The apostle Paul reminds us that in the Lord we are light, and we are called to live as children of light, doing what is pleasing to the Lord. He compares the light of goodness and morality found in Christ to the darkness of injustice and immorality. As disciples of Jesus, we are not only called to be light, we are called to expose works of darkness by shining God’s light on injustice, immorality, and self-aggrandizement. Doing so will not make friends, but we can speak boldly and with confidence, for God’s ways are not the ways of this world.
Today, in our own first-world country, we may well be asking, "Who sinned, that this coronavirus seems to be taking over the world?"
It is important that we own up to the responsibility we have had in bringing destruction upon the world God has given us, with the command to care for it. We are being asked to do things that are inconvenient to our previous way of living. Our emotions are on high. We are fearful, we are angry, we are uncertain.
In this time of physical separation from friends and family, we have the opportunity to reassess our priorities and our way of life. Have we been living in darkness, like the man without sight, and were not aware of it? Does our current isolation feel like darkness?
To our present situation, Jesus speaks: "We must work the works of Him who sent me while it is day; night is coming when no one can work."
What will you do with the time you have been given? Use it to draw close to the one who has given us life and light, and heed these words of our Jesus, who said, "I came into this world for judgment so that those who do not see may see and those who do see may become blind."
Let the eyes of the humble be opened to the light of God's love. Let us pray for those whose God is of their own making. And in the midst of this pandemic, let us ask forgiveness for the ways we have failed God and one another. In our own wanderings from the truth and into darkness, may God's works be revealed in us as God's faithful and all-encompassing embrace draws us back into the light. Love wins. Love always wins.
Proeber is pastor, Church of Christ, Uniting in Lexington.
