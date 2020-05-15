From the Pulpit: Make examination, not excuses

When your world is shaken, it is time for examination!
We are prone to build upon faulty foundations. Jesus said, “But everyone who hears these words of mine and doesn’t act on them will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand. The rain fell, the rivers rose, the winds blew and pounded that house, and it collapsed. It collapsed with a great crash” (Matthew 7:26, CSB).
Foundations are shaken for a reason. It is a test. Tests in this life can best be understood as gifts from God. Tests give us vital feedback. They offer an opportunity for reflection and positive change.
In the early years of my education, I dreaded taking tests because they often revealed that my preparation had been inadequate. Tests reveal errors. They point out deficiencies in our understanding. We are mistaken when we fail to learn from a test.
We are good, however, at rationalizing the truth. “Oh, the teacher is horrible.” “The test was too hard.” “The book was poorly written.” Or, “My pet squirrel ate my study guide.” My brother used that one! His teacher had a good laugh.
Seriously, do not make excuses. When your world is shaken, it is time for examination. Do not ignore the invitation. Should you discover cracks, take decisive action. Abandon every faulty foundation and choose a firm one instead!
Jesus died and rose from the dead to be the firm foundation we all need. The Bible affirms that Jesus is the rock of our salvation. You can build your life upon Him for eternity.
It begins with praying something like this: Jesus, thank you for laying down your life for me. I confess that I have done wrong. Forgive me. I submit to you as Savior and Lord. Fill me with your Spirit and teach me to live in obedience to your Word. Thank you for saving me. In your name, Amen.
Find a church to connect with — online, these days. Understand that growth comes not from increased knowledge alone, but through putting into practice what you have learned. Reach out to someone who can help you gain a better understanding of Jesus’ teaching and apply it to your daily life.
Killingsworth is senior associate pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!