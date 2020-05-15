From the Pulpit: Make examination, not excuses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When your world is shaken, it is time for examination!

We are prone to build upon faulty foundations. Jesus said, “But everyone who hears these words of mine and doesn’t act on them will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand. The rain fell, the rivers rose, the winds blew and pounded that house, and it collapsed. It collapsed with a great crash” (Matthew 7:26, CSB).

Foundations are shaken for a reason. It is a test. Tests in this life can best be understood as gifts from God. Tests give us vital feedback. They offer an opportunity for reflection and positive change.

In the early years of my education, I dreaded taking tests because they often revealed that my preparation had been inadequate. Tests reveal errors. They point out deficiencies in our understanding. We are mistaken when we fail to learn from a test.

We are good, however, at rationalizing the truth. “Oh, the teacher is horrible.” “The test was too hard.” “The book was poorly written.” Or, “My pet squirrel ate my study guide.” My brother used that one! His teacher had a good laugh.