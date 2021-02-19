From the Pulpit: 'Not everyone who wanders is lost'

Based on years of pastoral experience, I have come to estimate that one-fourth of the worshipers in church services are coping with a serious personal matter. This ever present reality is compounded by our current situation. We are a more divided nation now than at any time since the Civil War. We are entering the second year of a worldwide pandemic. The times test many things, including one’s spiritual foundations.
A year ago I bought a tee shirt at the hospital thrift store with these words on it from J.R.R. Tolkien: “Not everyone who wanders is lost.” We associate “wandering” with adolescence and early adulthood, and sometimes even later age.
A maturing faith walk begins when our wanderings take second place and a spiritual journey begins. Persons bring into this personal journey the layers of earlier wandering. So when the foundations shake around us we should not be surprised that our personal foundations may shake a bit — even for disciplined faith practitioners.
Many years ago Leslie Weatherhead wrote a book entitled “The Christian Agnostic.” The basic meaning of “agnostic” is “I don’t know.” The linking of “Christian” and “agnostic” is not a contradiction. The opposite of faith is not doubt. It is certainty. Sadly, religion is more abused by those who claim to know too much than too little.
Saying “I don’t know” is often an expression of Christian humility. Experiencing some wandering in the midst of a storm doesn’t mean a loss of faith. (“Not everyone who wanders is lost.”).
When new findings don’t fit old ways of believing and thinking, some wanderings and revisions may open new spiritual pathways.
When old spiritual practices are not sustaining in a storm, recall that “God is always doing a new thing,” add new resources to your spiritual pantry, talk to a trusted source of help, discover new ways to pray, and engage “the reasons of the heart the mind does not know.” (Pascal)
“Not everyone who wanders is lost” has lifetime application and is an essential part of our faith journey. And something like these closing words from T. S. Eliot will fit many of us: “We shall not cease from exploration. And the end of all our wandering will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.”
James Bortell is a retired United Methodist minister living in Normal. He may be reached at jimbortell@gmail.com.