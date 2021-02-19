From the Pulpit: 'Not everyone who wanders is lost'

Based on years of pastoral experience, I have come to estimate that one-fourth of the worshipers in church services are coping with a serious personal matter. This ever present reality is compounded by our current situation. We are a more divided nation now than at any time since the Civil War. We are entering the second year of a worldwide pandemic. The times test many things, including one’s spiritual foundations.

A year ago I bought a tee shirt at the hospital thrift store with these words on it from J.R.R. Tolkien: “Not everyone who wanders is lost.” We associate “wandering” with adolescence and early adulthood, and sometimes even later age.

A maturing faith walk begins when our wanderings take second place and a spiritual journey begins. Persons bring into this personal journey the layers of earlier wandering. So when the foundations shake around us we should not be surprised that our personal foundations may shake a bit — even for disciplined faith practitioners.

Many years ago Leslie Weatherhead wrote a book entitled “The Christian Agnostic.” The basic meaning of “agnostic” is “I don’t know.” The linking of “Christian” and “agnostic” is not a contradiction. The opposite of faith is not doubt. It is certainty. Sadly, religion is more abused by those who claim to know too much than too little.