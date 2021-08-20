From the Pulpit: On the use of pronouns

The use of pronouns was always an important issue for my English teachers in both high school and college. The use of the correct plural and singular pronouns was of prime consideration when writing a theme, research paper or simply a written exam.

In my reading and listening this past year, I have noticed the pronouns used to describe our cultural, religious and political landscape are filled with a preponderance of the pronouns “we” and “they” . . . and not nearly enough of the pronoun “us.” By that I mean, the political rhetoric and negative name-calling by so many in the public arena has had a very negative effect on our attitude toward one another.

For example, when I refer to those with whom I agree as “we” and those who don’t agree with me as “they” . . . I create divisions and separations that are detrimental to a sense of community and solving difficult issues together.

It is one thing to disagree or have another opinion about something with another person. But it is quite another thing to use divisive language and negative caricatures to label others as “the enemy” . . . and then, referring to those others as “they” . . . and those who agree with me become “we.”

I believe there needs to be more conversations that have to do with “us.” We need a dramatic shift in focus to the needs of others rather than our own individual rights, our individual freedoms and our own self-centered perspective.

What does the Bible say about such things? “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or empty pride, but in humility consider others more important than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others." (Philippians 2:3-4)

In other words, when we think about “us” rather than always “we” or “they”, we move from the thought of . . . “What’s in it for me?” . . . “How is this going to help my own situation?” . . . “What about my needs being taken care of?”

When we think about “us,” we quickly discover that putting the needs of others before our own, actually fulfills our own needs in a much better way. We discover what helps others also helps me. When we focus on “us,” there is infinitely more possibilities that can benefit everyone. And if you think about it, isn’t that precisely what Jesus did on the cross for all of “us?”

“In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus: Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness.” (Philippians 2:5-7)

Knight W. Wells is a retired pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

