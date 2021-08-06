From the Pulpit: On trying to age gracefully

Aging is a universal fact, and aging gracefully is a lifetime vocation. Each life-aging chapter presents new opportunities and challenges. These reflections “On Trying to Age Gracefully” come from my later years, and from what I am learning about myself, from reading, and from parishioners and friends.

Claim the present. Someone asked Juanita, a dear 95-year-old woman in my church, “What were things like in your time?” She replied with a smile, “This is my time.” As the catch line goes “Today is a gift; that’s why it is called the present.”

Make peace with change, even if you must do it fitfully! Change may be good, bad or something about which one should wait and see. A little boy fell out of bed. His mother asked him why? He said “I guess I stayed too close to where I got in.” This applies to our faith interpretations, thoughts and feelings about people, new things, other religions, cultural changes and much more. And, when merited, have the courage to change.

Have and keep friends. St. Augustine wrote, “My secret is I have friends.” Make friends, keep friends and (when possible) repair a troubled friendship or find benign ways to let it go.

Keep some solitude times, spaces and places, where you pray, meditate, find quiet, reflect, read and nourish your inner life.

Find ways to volunteer — maybe something you have been doing or something totally different. Service done for others is integral to faithful living.

Refrain from too much aches-and-pains talk. And if you must talk about your aches-and-pains and hear others’ aches-and-pains talk, find ways to keep this in check. The subject is pretty much unavoidable in our later years. Of course, be empathetic to the pains and frustrations of others, be a good listener and when appropriate even seek to find some comic relief.

Limit voicing your opinions on every matter under the sun. Everyone will thank you.

However, do not avoid expressing your cherished faith and ethical values when hateful, false and denigrating thoughts are voiced. State you own beliefs as carefully as you can. Try not to attack the offender. Seek ways to correct him or her up rather than down.

Perhaps the two main words in the title above are trying and grace. Aging gracefully engages our effort (i.e., trying) and thankfully the gift of God’s grace that picks us up when we miss the mark.

James Bortell is a retired United Methodist minister living in Normal. He may be reached at jimbortell@gmail.com.

