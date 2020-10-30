From the Pulpit: Overcoming death

Halloween, according to tradition, is a day to remember the dead. Costumes and bonfires were once thought to ward off ghosts. This Halloween, however, I want to talk to you about overcoming death.

First, consider the reality of death. Life on this earth is short. Death is no respecter of age or of persons. The reality of death confronts us all. The Bible affirms, that it is appointed for people to die, and then face judgement (Heb. 9:27).

Yet, according to the Bible, death is more than a biological reality. There is a spiritual death which is the result of separation from God. The Bible says, we “all have sinned” (Rom. 3:23) and “the wages of sin is death” (Rom 6:23). Consequently, we are “dead in trespasses and sins” (Eph. 2:1) and “separated from the life of God” (Eph. 4:18). Thus, in this life, we are the walking dead. Our sin consigns us to a life of death now and threatens us with eternal separation from God forever, which is “the second death” (Rev. 21:8).

Yet, just as death came through a man — Adam, life also comes through a man — the man Christ Jesus — who gave his life for us. Jesus suffered and died in our place. Through his suffering, he paid the penalty our sins deserve. Through his death and resurrection, he defeated both sin and death (1 Cor. 15:55).