From the Pulpit: Racism: America’s 'most challenging issue'

“The Vision of Race Unity,” published by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States in 1991 begins,“Racism is the most challenging issue confronting America. A nation whose ancestry includes every people on earth, whose motto is E pluribus unum, whose ideals of freedom under law have inspired millions throughout the world, cannot continue to harbor prejudice against any racial or ethnic group without betraying itself. …”
The oneness of mankind has been the central theme of the Baha’i faith since its origins in the 19th century Persia. Baha’u’llah, the faith’s founder, freed the slaves of the family’s estate after his father passed away in 1839.
Later, in his Book of Laws, Baha’u’llah wrote, “It is forbidden you to trade in slaves, be they men or women. … Let no man exalt himself above another; all are but bondslaves before the Lord, and all exemplify the truth that there is none other God but Him. He, verily, is the All-Wise, Whose wisdom encompasseth all things." – Kitab-i-Aqdas, p. 45.
When Baha’u’llah’s son, Abdu’l-Baha, came to America in 1912, he proclaimed the principle of the oneness of mankind and the elimination of prejudice during his travels from coast to coast.
At a time when segregation was fully enforced, Abdul-Baha insisted on racial inclusion at meetings and dinners. At a prestigious banquet in Washington, D.C., Abdul-Baha cleared a place next to him for Louis Gregory, a black man, to be included.
For Baha’is, Abdul-Baha insisted upon full racial integration, an even encouraged interracial marriage — at a time when interracial marriage was considered unacceptable and even illegal.
In Chicago, Abdul-Baha addressed the Fourth Annual Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He spoke about the biblical reference that humans were “created in the image of God” and made clear that this image refers to the qualities of a pure heart, not the color of one’s skin.
The struggle against prejudice is a universal one. The fundamental principle of religion tells us to love one another without regard to skin color. Science upholds the reality that we are one. May we all aspire to address America’s most challenging issue together. May we live up to our nation’s motto, “E pluibus unum, Out of many, one.”
Crenshaw is a member of the Baha'i Faith. Reach him at davcren@aol.com
