From the Pulpit: Reconnecting to faith post-pandemic

Most of us have begun to return to some sense of normalcy as the strength of the pandemic wanes. But some of the patterns which began during our time of isolation are hard to break. For some of us, it is challenging to reengage the relationships we had before quarantine, difficult to get back into old routines like returning to our faith communities. The strength of our relationships and the resilience of our communities have been tested and will continue to be tested as we adjust to a new normal.

Growing in our faith is something that is difficult to do alone. As I have reflected on my spiritual journey, I have come to recognize the centrality of relationship to my experience of the Divine. Some of my most powerful experiences of God have resulted from how significant people in my life have reflected that Divine presence to me. It is through others that I have come to know the Holy. In showing me love, I have experienced Divine love. In instilling a sense of peace, I have felt the peace of the Holy. These experiences of the Divine presence come through those I have known for years, but also through those I have just met. Through those whom I expect, and those I do not expect.

An influential spiritual author for me is Henri Nouwen. One of his books is entitled Adam. In it, he tells the story of one through whom he experienced the Divine. Nouwen served at L’Arche in Toronto, a community for individuals with developmental disabilities, and was responsible for Adam’s care. Adam could not speak, could not move without assistance, and experienced frequent seizures. Given the responsibility, Nouwen wrote that he doubted his fitness for the job but was soon transformed, taught and loved by Adam. Although Adam never said a word, Adam reflected the Divine in a way Nouwen had always sought.

Because we have been on guard for so long, because we have been so isolated, we may struggle to find the Adam within our midst. We may be less open to seeing the unexpected one through whom we experience God’s presence. But this may also be the time that we are most in need of the change such a relationship can bring. Because in our openness and in finding our own Adam, we may also rekindle our relationship to the Holy.

