From the Pulpit: Reframing our gratitude

2020 has been a challenging year, to say the least. From a global pandemic to a contentious election, from devastating wildfires to a record number of hurricanes, we are more than ready for this year to be over.
People are experiencing all manner of challenges due to COVID-19. Loved ones have died or had their health seriously impaired. People have lost jobs and homes, facing uncertain futures. Children continue with remote learning, and we worship online — choices made to protect one another’s health and safety.
While some have chosen not to gather for the holidays to keep loved ones safe, not everyone is in agreement — the coronavirus having become just another political football. For some, it is difficult to feel much hope or gratitude with Thanksgiving being so different this year, and the December holidays portending the same.
Which is why it’s more important than ever to express gratitude deliberately. While we’re certainly not glad for all the trouble piled on in 2020, we are grateful to brave women and men putting their lives on the line every day — health care workers, grocery store clerks, first responders, and of course teachers — just to name a few.
This year we are well-served by reframing our gratitude expectations. Instead of searching for overlooked crumbs of happiness in the midst of our problems, maybe we could consider silver linings within those troubles — the support of friends, the devotion of workers striving to make life more normal, the integrity of those who live up to high standards. If we have trouble finding things for which to be grateful, could it be that it’s our challenge to live into those blessings — to become a person for whom others can be grateful?
As the days shorten and December plunges us into deepening darkness, people of faith observe celebrations of light. Pagans honor Winter Solstice as the beginning of the sun’s return, while our Jewish and Hindu friends celebrate “festivals of light” with Hanukkah and Diwali. Christians observe Advent the four weeks prior to Christmas by lighting candles of Hope, Peace, Joy and Love — reminding us that the “Light shines in the darkness, and darkness has not overcome it.”
Whatever our faith tradition, may we all experience gratitude for the blessings we have and knowledge of the presence of a sacred light still calling forth the best of who we are.
Ryders are co-pastors at New Covenant Community in Normal. Contact him at susan@nccnormal.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!