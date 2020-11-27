From the Pulpit: Reframing our gratitude

2020 has been a challenging year, to say the least. From a global pandemic to a contentious election, from devastating wildfires to a record number of hurricanes, we are more than ready for this year to be over.

People are experiencing all manner of challenges due to COVID-19. Loved ones have died or had their health seriously impaired. People have lost jobs and homes, facing uncertain futures. Children continue with remote learning, and we worship online — choices made to protect one another’s health and safety.

While some have chosen not to gather for the holidays to keep loved ones safe, not everyone is in agreement — the coronavirus having become just another political football. For some, it is difficult to feel much hope or gratitude with Thanksgiving being so different this year, and the December holidays portending the same.

Which is why it’s more important than ever to express gratitude deliberately. While we’re certainly not glad for all the trouble piled on in 2020, we are grateful to brave women and men putting their lives on the line every day — health care workers, grocery store clerks, first responders, and of course teachers — just to name a few.