From the Pulpit: Repenting of racism is due

What does it mean to repent of racism? Repenting is first to God. All sins are ultimately against him. Repent for deliberate ways you may have violated the image of God, neighbor love, and the Gospel of grace. Keep in mind that we are called not only to repent of “willful” presumptuous sins, but also “my hidden faults” (Psalm 19:12-13). We should therefore be willing to repent for the ways of “racial othering” of which we are barely conscious; blind spots.
The past sins of elimination, which is to literally kill them off or drive them completely out; of domination – to segregate them and then terrorize them in order to keep them within certain bounds like redlining housing; of assimilation – to refuse to accept any individuals who do not abandon their distinctives and culture and adopt the dominant culture’s norms; and of abandonment – to refuse to care for the needs or defend the rights of the group. To trace out and admit this history is a part of corporate repentance.
One basic area where Christians can bear fruit of repentance for racism is inside the church; to make the sacrifices of power and comfort needed to form churches that show how in Christ the racial and cultural barriers that divide the world outside the church do not divide them inside, because of the power of the gospel.
It took three visions for Peter to see in Acts 10-11 the importance of racial equality within the church, it is remarkable to come to Galatians 2, where we see that he has fallen back into a refusal to eat with Gentile believers. Paul rebukes him. He tells of the incident:
“When I saw that they were not acting in line with the truth of the gospel, I said to [Peter] in front of them all, “You are a Jew, yet you live like a Gentile and not like a Jew. How is it, then, that you force Gentiles to follow Jewish customs? We who are Jews by birth and not sinful Gentiles know that a person is not justified by the works of the law, but by faith in Jesus Christ….” Galatians 2:14-15
Paul’s basic argument to Peter is this: God did not have fellowship with you on the basis of your race and culture; your relationship with God is based on grace.
Renouncing the sin of racism is long overdue inside the church, and outside, too.
Smart is senior pastor, Christ Church; www.ChristChurchPCA.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!