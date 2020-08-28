From the Pulpit: Repenting of racism is due

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What does it mean to repent of racism? Repenting is first to God. All sins are ultimately against him. Repent for deliberate ways you may have violated the image of God, neighbor love, and the Gospel of grace. Keep in mind that we are called not only to repent of “willful” presumptuous sins, but also “my hidden faults” (Psalm 19:12-13). We should therefore be willing to repent for the ways of “racial othering” of which we are barely conscious; blind spots.

The past sins of elimination, which is to literally kill them off or drive them completely out; of domination – to segregate them and then terrorize them in order to keep them within certain bounds like redlining housing; of assimilation – to refuse to accept any individuals who do not abandon their distinctives and culture and adopt the dominant culture’s norms; and of abandonment – to refuse to care for the needs or defend the rights of the group. To trace out and admit this history is a part of corporate repentance.

One basic area where Christians can bear fruit of repentance for racism is inside the church; to make the sacrifices of power and comfort needed to form churches that show how in Christ the racial and cultural barriers that divide the world outside the church do not divide them inside, because of the power of the gospel.