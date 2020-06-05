From the Pulpit: Run to obtain the prize

"Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it. Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable. So I do not run aimlessly; I do not box as one beating the air. But I discipline my body and keep it under control, lest after preaching to others I myself should be disqualified." 1 Corinthians 9:24-27
What is our great peril in the coronavirus shutdown? Being “disqualified,” or in the King James version, “be a cast-away.” Not a loss of salvation, but what gives the apostle great anxiety is to so run life’s race that, in the end, one should be disqualified from its reward.
There is no doubt that a Christian has been lavished with so much grace, spiritual gifts, and energetic passion for the glory of Christ that life is extremely meaningful. A Christian may choose “quality materials to build upon the foundation of Christ” (1 Corinthians 3:12) and a greater degree of intensity to win eternal rewards in the end, or a Christian may only make it through the fire of judgment by the seat of his pants.
Even though the mitigation guidelines require us to stay home and keep social distance, we are still called to keep exercising faith, hope, and love; to share the gospel, and to exercise self-control; to run in such a way as to win the prize. This is the great peril of our time; to waste our time and energy without regard to Christ’s appearing. To this end, Paul gives an illustration, explanation, and exhortation.
In Acts 18 when Paul was in Corinth, he probably witnessed the Isthmian Games (second in fame only to the Olympic Games). Athletes were all about in training. No one would be in doubt when Paul asked, “Do you not know that all the runners run, but only one wins the prize?” He made immediate contact. Runners went into strict training so that they may win a perishable crown, a laurel wreath of foliage that quickly withered.
Herein lies the great peril. What is Paul’s concern? Disqualification. What a tragedy to wear the uniform but to never compete! What a bummer to waste one’s energy on aimless things! Paul is saying, “I don’t know about you, but I do not want to arrive in the end without a prize.” So, he seeks self-control in everything from sleep and diet to exercise and discipline to obtain the prize.
“So ...” (24b). So what? What is his application to our lives? He exhorts us: “So run that you may obtain [the prize].” You see, the danger of our season of self-quarantining is the fall into indolence, resignation, over-eating, addictive habits, and a cessation of putting the sinful nature off or to death (mortification). The solution isn’t merely to enforce external rules as Colossians 2:20-23 warns us not to do. In the words of John Owen:
"Mortification from a self-strength, carried on by ways of / Self-invention unto the end of self-righteousness, is the / Soul and substance of all false religion in the world."
Rather, we cast our eyes on Christ, who for the race set before Him endured the cross and resisted sinful temptation to enter heaven, bloody and beaten as he was, in order to win the prize. What is his prize? You. What is our ultimate prize? Him.
“So run that you may obtain it.”
