From the Pulpit: Run to obtain the prize

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

"Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it. Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable. So I do not run aimlessly; I do not box as one beating the air. But I discipline my body and keep it under control, lest after preaching to others I myself should be disqualified." 1 Corinthians 9:24-27

What is our great peril in the coronavirus shutdown? Being “disqualified,” or in the King James version, “be a cast-away.” Not a loss of salvation, but what gives the apostle great anxiety is to so run life’s race that, in the end, one should be disqualified from its reward.

There is no doubt that a Christian has been lavished with so much grace, spiritual gifts, and energetic passion for the glory of Christ that life is extremely meaningful. A Christian may choose “quality materials to build upon the foundation of Christ” (1 Corinthians 3:12) and a greater degree of intensity to win eternal rewards in the end, or a Christian may only make it through the fire of judgment by the seat of his pants.