From the Pulpit: See the grace in Friday the 13th

Today is Friday the 13th.

I don’t know how you feel about that — whether you will spend this day worrying that something bad is about to happen, or if you count it all silliness and won’t give it another thought once this column is read.

My own response is curiosity. Why do we think of Friday the 13th as an unlucky day? Where did that come from?

It turns out, there is no single right answer to this question. The idea started as separate superstitions — one about Fridays, the other about the number 13 — and the stories and references began to pile up on top of each other and combine the two fears into one. Too many stories to tell in this space.

But the one that interested me the most was the tradition that relates to my own religious history: the idea that 12 disciples plus Jesus sat down together for the Last Supper. Immediately thereafter Jesus was betrayed by Judas, the 13th guest at the table, and then he was executed on Good Friday. Thirteen guests, and death on Friday. To this day there are persons who will not sit at a table with 12 other people, for fear that one of them might die on the following day.

It can be frustrating for religious leaders to hear the superstitions and myths that have attracted people’s attention — in some cases, more attention than has been given the actual tenets of the faith! What are we to do with these curious juxtapositions between the stories we hold dear to our religious identities, and the folklore that has been attached to them?

I don’t have a good answer for every wild rumor and misconception. But I will say this about Jesus’ Last Supper and the Good Friday that followed: If Judas was the 13th guest, he was there at Jesus’ invitation. Jesus knew his heart and his path, and invited Judas anyway, broke bread with this brother and washed his feet. And the next day, Friday, he gave his very life to the world, in what Christians call salvation for all humankind. That makes Good Friday the occasion of very Good News.

So maybe Friday, and 13, aren’t so unlucky after all, but instead represent an astounding juxtaposition of grace, generosity and love. Maybe instead of worrying today — watching out for black cats, ladders and cracks in the sidewalk — we could look out for people who would benefit from a little grace, generosity and love. That’s a risk I’m willing to take!

The Rev. Sara L. Isbell is Senior Pastor at Bloomington Wesley United Methodist Church. You can reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.

