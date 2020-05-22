From the Pulpit: Seek meaning, purposes in times of crisis

Is our individual purpose tied to our collective purpose? The short answer must be yes. We live in a world where everything in interconnected — including us.
We are like the individual cells of the body of humanity. Fostering our own individual health is our responsibility, and being healthy is the best way to then contribute to the well-being of humanity. Healthy cells lead to a healthy body. In turn, when the body is healthy, an environment is created for yet even healthier cells.
Our individual purpose is to be healthy in every way we can: To grow and develop on the path of service to God; to know, to love, and to worship God in thought, word, and deed. And the primary way we fulfill that purpose is through service to the greater good in the world.
Unfortunately, a healthy state of the world does not yet exist. Global pandemics, global instability due to disunity, and manmade harm to the environment are examples. How can individuals fulfill their purpose while being harmed or even killed by our collective negligence? Unified action is needed.
With this in mind, one helpful action step we can all take is to promote the oneness of humanity; that is, to do whatever we can to foster unity and peace in the world. In that way, we can begin to work together at solving global problems. As the world becomes healthier, we as individuals will benefit as well.
We all live on the same earth and come from the same God to whom we are destined to return. Our purpose is to strive for wellness: physical, emotional, social, and spiritual health. As we do so, while contributing to the betterment of the world, we fulfill our purpose.
Crenshaw is a member of the Baha'i Faith. Reach him at davcren@aol.com
