From the Pulpit: Seeking guidance from Scripture

As the Nov. 3 date of our national election approaches, the debates, the rallies, and the rhetoric is intensifying. Candidates are making their last ditch efforts to persuade people to vote for them. Those running for office make lots of promises. They promise to “fight for you,” to “make your life better,” to “keep America strong,” to “make your health care better,” to “lower your taxes.” You’ve heard all of it, just like I have. And every politician tries to convince you that they are the one who can get it done!
But is there any guidance from Scripture? In the Old Testament, when the people of Israel were choosing those who would lead them, at the suggestion of Moses, Deuteronomy 1:13 provided some direction. "Choose wise, understanding, and knowledgeable men from among your tribes, and I will make them heads over you." So here we have some clues. Our leaders must be wise. They must be understanding. They must be knowledgeable. Those three qualities are certainly worth major consideration when choosing who gets your vote.
While the designation of “men” reflects the patriarchal society that was a part of Old Testament life in those days, it is still worth considering the actual characteristics and qualities of a good leader (male or female) — wisdom, understanding and knowledge are critical when determining who gets your vote.
And Exodus 18:21 has yet an additional perspective from the mouth of Jethro (Moses’ father-in-law). “But select capable men from all the people — men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain — and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.” In other words, choose leaders who fear God, who hate dishonest gain, and who can be trusted and tell the truth.
When you read the Old Testament history, it is interesting that when the people were ruled by “judges” they seemed to have fared much better than when they were led by “kings.” Israel wanted a king in the worst way, so she could be like the other nations around her. But not all kings followed God’s law or God’s will. They had their own purposes, and those purposes were not always God-directed.
So when you cast your ballot to elect our leaders in these coming days, remember that the Bible does provide us with excellent guidance and direction. Consider how the candidates stand on the issues and do not get caught in the trap of voting strictly along party lines. Check voting records. Some Christians just vote the Democratic or the Republican ticket because their parents voted that way. Vote for the best man or woman for the job. They should not only be qualified for the job but should be moral people with good character traits. Voting for someone just because they tell us certain things that sound good is not the way to vote.
Voting is one of the privileges and duties of a citizen in a democracy. Pray to God for guidance and for the ability to make the right choices. And always remember the Biblical qualities of a good leader … wise, understanding, knowledgeable, trustworthy, having fear (respect) for God and a person who will have no part of dishonest gain.
Wells, an ELCA retired pastor, and interim pastor, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Champaign, can be reached at knightwells1414@comcast.net.
