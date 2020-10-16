From the Pulpit: Seeking guidance from Scripture

As the Nov. 3 date of our national election approaches, the debates, the rallies, and the rhetoric is intensifying. Candidates are making their last ditch efforts to persuade people to vote for them. Those running for office make lots of promises. They promise to “fight for you,” to “make your life better,” to “keep America strong,” to “make your health care better,” to “lower your taxes.” You’ve heard all of it, just like I have. And every politician tries to convince you that they are the one who can get it done!

But is there any guidance from Scripture? In the Old Testament, when the people of Israel were choosing those who would lead them, at the suggestion of Moses, Deuteronomy 1:13 provided some direction. "Choose wise, understanding, and knowledgeable men from among your tribes, and I will make them heads over you." So here we have some clues. Our leaders must be wise. They must be understanding. They must be knowledgeable. Those three qualities are certainly worth major consideration when choosing who gets your vote.

While the designation of “men” reflects the patriarchal society that was a part of Old Testament life in those days, it is still worth considering the actual characteristics and qualities of a good leader (male or female) — wisdom, understanding and knowledge are critical when determining who gets your vote.