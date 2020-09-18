From the Pulpit: 'So, where is your church, anyway?'

I get asked this question a lot when I am out in the community. People ask, “what do you do?” and I say, “I’m a pastor,” and they say, “Oh, where is your church?” Sometimes I’m surprised they don’t know where it is; after all, Wesley UMC meets in a building that takes up an entire city block; it’s on a main thoroughfare through town; it’s got a huge tower with a 50-foot cross that reaches up to the sky; and it’s been there for nearly 70 years!
These days, of course, most churches are not found inside our buildings. We are online: on YouTube, or Facebook, or we may even be on TV. We gather for worship and fellowship in city parks, parking lots — Wesley even held a worship service out at the Corn Crib ball park.
But the missional question for me is not really, “where does your church meet for worship?” but “where is your church deployed for mission?” “Where are the hands and feet of Christ these days?” The answer I’m looking for is: “my church is at Wesley West handing out diapers and toilet paper,” “my church is at the Wash House doing laundry with our neighbors,” “my church is at Safe Harbor scooping up supper.”
(Wesley West is the former Chase Bank building just to the west of Wesley on Washington, where paper goods are distributed for free on the third Saturday of each month.)
Some of you may have answers like this, too: “my church is feeding people at the food pantry,” “my church is tutoring school kids on the west side,” or even, “my church is all around the world providing hope, housing and clean water.”
Nobody wanted to shut the doors of their buildings when this pandemic started. Some of us have resumed meeting in our sanctuaries; others are waiting for an available vaccine. But all of us are finding new ways to “be the church” in different places and in different ways. After all, Jesus did tell us, “wherever two or three of you are gathered together — there I am in the midst of you.” (Matthew 18.20) Wherever he goes, and we go, too — that’s where the church is.
May we continue to be “The Church Deployed” in this season and beyond.
Isbell is senior pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.
