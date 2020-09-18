From the Pulpit: 'So, where is your church, anyway?'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I get asked this question a lot when I am out in the community. People ask, “what do you do?” and I say, “I’m a pastor,” and they say, “Oh, where is your church?” Sometimes I’m surprised they don’t know where it is; after all, Wesley UMC meets in a building that takes up an entire city block; it’s on a main thoroughfare through town; it’s got a huge tower with a 50-foot cross that reaches up to the sky; and it’s been there for nearly 70 years!

These days, of course, most churches are not found inside our buildings. We are online: on YouTube, or Facebook, or we may even be on TV. We gather for worship and fellowship in city parks, parking lots — Wesley even held a worship service out at the Corn Crib ball park.

But the missional question for me is not really, “where does your church meet for worship?” but “where is your church deployed for mission?” “Where are the hands and feet of Christ these days?” The answer I’m looking for is: “my church is at Wesley West handing out diapers and toilet paper,” “my church is at the Wash House doing laundry with our neighbors,” “my church is at Safe Harbor scooping up supper.”

(Wesley West is the former Chase Bank building just to the west of Wesley on Washington, where paper goods are distributed for free on the third Saturday of each month.)