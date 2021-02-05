From the Pulpit: Solitude with God

Blaise Pascal, the remarkable scientist, theologian and Christian of the seventeenth century, remarked in his Pensees (section 136) that "all the unhappiness of men arises from one single fact, that they cannot stay quietly in their own room. … Hence it comes people so much love noise and stir … hence it comes that the pleasure of solitude is a thing incomprehensible … and always to fancy that the satisfaction which they do not have will come to them if, by surmounting whatever difficulties confront them, they can thereby open the door to rest."

Perhaps we will be able to see the mitigation guidelines lifted in 2021, but in the meantime, there is an old spiritual discipline in lieu of “noise and stir”; namely solitude with God.

As we worship God alone there may often come an encounter with God. When Pascal died, his loved ones discovered a written note he had sown into his jacket. It read: “From about half past ten at night until about half past midnight, FIRE.

"GOD of Abraham, GOD of Isaac, GOD of Jacob not of the philosophers and of the learned. Certitude. Certitude. Feeling. Joy. Peace. GOD of Jesus Christ. My God and your God. Your GOD will be my God. Forgetfulness of the world and of everything, except GOD. He is only found by the ways taught in the Gospel. Grandeur of the human soul. Righteous Father, the world has not known you, but I have known you. Joy, joy, joy, tears of joy.”

Smart is senior pastor, Christ Church; www.ChristChurchPCA.org.

