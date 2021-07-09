From the Pulpit: Songs in the Night

Thirty-year-old Jane Marczewski has been given a 2 percent chance to survive cancer. Jane recently became known as “Nightbirde” following her performance on America’s Got Talent. During an NBC Nightly News interview with Lester Holt, Jane told how she came by her stage name, Nightbirde.

One sleepless night, about 3 a.m., she heard birds singing in the darkness. Those birds had no hope of ever seeing the sun, and yet they sang. That experience inspired Jane to take on the name, Nightbirde.

Her story is inspiring. By God’s grace, when the darkness around us seems great, we can be joyful. The Bible speaks of followers of Jesus who have such joy: “Though you have not seen him, you love him. Though you do not now see him, you believe in him and rejoice with joy that is inexpressible and filled with glory, obtaining the outcome of your faith, the salvation of your souls” (1 Peter 1:8, ESV).

Following Nightbirde’s performance on America’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell was visibly touched. He became emotional when she said, “you can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” She has a point. If you base your joy on how well things go in life, joy will elude you.

Yet, when you embrace salvation by grace through faith in Jesus Christ, inexpressible joy is possible. Belief in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus is where it begins. Then you must turn the control of your life over to God and make a commitment to follow Jesus. That is what it means to accept Jesus as Lord and Savior.

Through faith in Christ, you can experience joy despite hardship. Peace despite turmoil. Boldness despite fear. Purpose, even when your present circumstances make little sense. That is the difference that clinging to the promises of the Bible and living by faith in Jesus can make.

You and I may never make the national spotlight. Yet we, like Nightbirde, we can sing songs in the night. The Bible says, “… do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7, ESV).

Clark Killingsworth is Executive Pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com.

