From the Pulpit: Staying upright in a nation going upside down

“Our capacity for justice makes democracy possible. Our capacity for injustice makes it necessary”: Reinhold Niebuhr
“If the foundations are destroyed what will the upright do?”: Psalm 11:3
The Psalmist asks what people of faith should do when they believe theirs is a time of national crisis. Many believe the following are some of the symptoms of our endangered “foundations”: mistreatment of refugees and immigrants, racial hatred, substituting lies for truth, neglect of our weakest citizens, disrespect of religious differences, judiciary bias favoring the powerful, disregard for God’s creation, and neglect of our worldwide moral responsibilities.
”When foundations are imperiled” we need a solid grounding in reality. A history reality check: Do not assume that this crisis is the usual sparring between major political parties. (Commended: a small book by Timothy Snyder, a history professor at Yale, entitled "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century.")
A faith-based reality check: A good economy alone (for some) does not a good nation make (“Mortals don’t live by bread alone” Matthew 4:4).
Our faith traditions teach that our first loyalty is to God, who is loving and just and not to a political party, a leader, an ideology, or a racial or national identity. John Milton, who lived in a nation continually in crisis (17th century England’s Civil War), wrote, “My conscience I have from God. I cannot yield my conscience to Caesar.”
Our faith traditions teach love of neighbor and enemy, justice for all, and checking any the temptation to hate. “Let justice roll down like rivers and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” (Amos 5:24). “I say to you love your enemies…” (Matt. 5:44). “God is love and those who abide in love abide in God” (I John 4:16).
When keeping ourselves upright, when we feel our nation is going upside down, it is vital that we preserve some quiet time away from the noise of each day, count our blessings, read sacred texts, pray (the only rule of prayer is that there is no rule), volunteer, contribute to good causes, communicate with our leaders, exercise, maintain a sense of humor, check temptations to despair, cherish sustaining friendships, and more. All of the above are captured in some finely distilled counsel from John Wesley: “Do no harm. Do all the good you can. Stay in love with God.”
Bortell is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Normal. He may be reached at jimbortell@gmail.com.