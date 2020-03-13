From the Pulpit: Staying upright in a nation going upside down

Our faith traditions teach love of neighbor and enemy, justice for all, and checking any the temptation to hate. “Let justice roll down like rivers and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” (Amos 5:24). “I say to you love your enemies…” (Matt. 5:44). “God is love and those who abide in love abide in God” (I John 4:16).

When keeping ourselves upright, when we feel our nation is going upside down, it is vital that we preserve some quiet time away from the noise of each day, count our blessings, read sacred texts, pray (the only rule of prayer is that there is no rule), volunteer, contribute to good causes, communicate with our leaders, exercise, maintain a sense of humor, check temptations to despair, cherish sustaining friendships, and more. All of the above are captured in some finely distilled counsel from John Wesley: “Do no harm. Do all the good you can. Stay in love with God.”