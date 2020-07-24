From the Pulpit: The spirit of God opens our eyes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In reading the parables of Jesus, I am always struck with how often they describe the “hiddenness” of the kingdom of God. What should seem obvious to everyone is available only when we have “eyes that see and ears that hear.” Two people can look at the very same event or experience and one will see it through the eyes of Jesus, and the other will see it as something else.

In many ways the hiddenness of the message is a kind of paradox. If things could just be made plain and obvious, wouldn’t people believe? Wouldn’t they be able to see the light and act on their beliefs? Wouldn’t they make things right in the world and follow Jesus?

God often hides himself in the contradiction of our circumstances. God is good, but that goodness is hidden in the pain of where we find ourselves. This darkness is impenetrable to human beings or to “religious people.” That is because human reasoning and theological pursuit cannot open to us the knowledge of God’s ways — they are past finding out. “Oh, how great are God’s riches and wisdom and knowledge! How impossible it is for us to understand his decisions and his ways!” (Romans 11:33)