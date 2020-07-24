From the Pulpit: The spirit of God opens our eyes

In reading the parables of Jesus, I am always struck with how often they describe the “hiddenness” of the kingdom of God. What should seem obvious to everyone is available only when we have “eyes that see and ears that hear.” Two people can look at the very same event or experience and one will see it through the eyes of Jesus, and the other will see it as something else.
In many ways the hiddenness of the message is a kind of paradox. If things could just be made plain and obvious, wouldn’t people believe? Wouldn’t they be able to see the light and act on their beliefs? Wouldn’t they make things right in the world and follow Jesus?
God often hides himself in the contradiction of our circumstances. God is good, but that goodness is hidden in the pain of where we find ourselves. This darkness is impenetrable to human beings or to “religious people.” That is because human reasoning and theological pursuit cannot open to us the knowledge of God’s ways — they are past finding out. “Oh, how great are God’s riches and wisdom and knowledge! How impossible it is for us to understand his decisions and his ways!” (Romans 11:33)
Even when we study the Bible ... we can gain knowledge. But, as helpful as that is, we cannot always see clearly. God defies our understanding, especially in the face of adversity. You can believe something in your mind, but unless that belief penetrates your heart and soul, it is not enough. You may have an intellectual belief system, something you can argue and debate, but it does not change your inner self. It is still hidden from you.
None of us are immune from this. Belief systems and worship patterns are exactly that — systems and patterns. They are the outer coverings of the truth, but not the core. So how do we come to know God in our hearts?
Again, God’s word ... the Bible ... is important in this journey. Going to God’s word sustains us daily, but only insofar as God’s spirit has captured my heart. When we hear the spoken word in preaching and teaching, it also opens us up to new insights and spiritual knowledge. But the word must penetrate that outer shell.
Only by the spirit of God are we given a new heart and come into the intimate knowledge of God. This is particularly so when the circumstances of life bring us to the end of ourselves. And this always entails pain. At this point our system of belief — as important as it is — is not enough.
Because God is spirit, God communicates with our spirit. “The spirit alone gives eternal life. Human effort accomplishes nothing. And the very words I have spoken to you are spirit and life.” (John 6:63). The journey of faith is often hidden, but when we allow God’s spirit to enter our heart and soul, the hiddenness becomes clear, the questions are answered and everything makes sense.
Wells, an ELCA retired pastor, and interim pastor, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Champaign, can be reached at knightwells1414@comcast.net.
