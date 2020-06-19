From the Pulpit: 'This is my time' a good motto

I overheard someone ask Juanita, a lovely 95-year-old member in one of my churches, “What were things like in your time?” With her gentle smile, Juanita said “This is my time.” She is no stranger to grief and disappointment. In her almost-century of life there were two world wars, a great depression, a cold war, and epic social change.
Thank you, Juanita. You remind us that this is our time; Yes, this time of an insidious virus that has changed how we conduct our lives and brought untold grief, loss, and financial distress to so many. And yes, this sad time when a black man in Minneapolis was murdered by bad cops. The brutality of this murder brought into glaring light the fate of many other black citizens who have suffered the same fate and the daily fear that many of our citizens feel because of the color of their skin. One result is an unleashed energized, 99% peaceful movement for change, led mostly by young people of all races.
My wife and I watched the services for George Floyd in Minneapolis and Houston. The Rev. Al Sharpton’s sermons were comforting, and challenging. There was anger, but not hatred; grief but not despair; and love minus sentimental platitudes — and much that “comforted the afflicted and afflicted the comfortable” (Reinhold Niebuhr).
How easy it is to dismiss or put off needed change with a call for patience, as “Isn’t the pandemic enough for us to handle? Can’t this wait?” How easy it is to counsel hope when “hope” is some far-off thing that postpones present action. “Hope has two beautiful daughters,” wrote St. Augustine. “Their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are.”
Having begun my 80th year in 2020, I find myself remembering Juanita’s affirmation, “This is my time,” rather often. Whatever our age, whining about things can become a defining attitude. Whining is cheap and unworthy of the faith we profess. How much better to invest our energy in constructive outlets — welcome strangers, laugh, vote, smile, volunteer, pray, tutor a child, do good deeds, run for office, work in a soup kitchen, be creative, give encouragement, march in a demonstration, call for action in our faith community, and much more. Truly, “This is our time!”
Bortell is a retired Methodist minister living in Normal. He may be reached at jimbortell@gmail.com.
