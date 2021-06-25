From the Pulpit: Truth and Politics

In 1967, the American political theorist Hannah Arendt published an essay titled, ”Truth and Politics.” She began with this statement . . . “(Truth and) Politics are on rather bad terms with each other, and no one . . . has ever counted truthfulness among the political virtues. Lies have always been regarded as necessary and justifiable tools not only of the politician’s or the demagogue’s but also of the statesman’s trade.”

By definition, factual truth is that which is beyond agreement and consent. If someone expresses an unwelcome opinion, I can argue with it, dismiss it or come to a compromised acceptance about it. But factual truth cannot be disputed or argued. Nothing can change the facts except outright lies! Factual truth is not debatable. It is truth.

Conflict inevitably arises between truth and political opinion because debate is the very essence of politics. And in politics, everything is debatable, including the truth.

I fear that the incessant attack on factual truth which we are experiencing today in so many and varied ways, has resulted in the actual erosion of truth . . . whether religious, political, scientific or cultural truth; the way we understand our world and ourselves. As someone said to me recently, “I just don’t know what or who I can believe any more.”

Jesus always gives us perspective ... “I am the way, the truth and the life” (John 14:6). Again, in John 8:31, Jesus said to his followers: “If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free . . . So if the Son makes you free, you will be free indeed.” (John 8:35, 36).

This past spring, the Texas legislature introduced a bill, HB 3979, proposing to elevate the teaching of our “founding documents” in Texas schools but also to alter the truth, by preventing teachers from supplementing approved books with other texts and facts, such as banning the teaching of the 1619 Project, which emphasizes the role of structural racism in American history.

History is more than just information, dates and partial facts. It is ultimately the truth about who we are as human beings. History helps us to understand ourselves and the complex world in which we live. It is time to stop focusing on lies and untruths and to acknowledge the factual truths of our history. It is time to understand the difference between political opinion and factual truth. As Jesus encouraged, it is time to be in the word and allow the truth to make us free!

Knight W. Wells is a retired pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

