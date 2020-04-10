From the Pulpit: Try it one more time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the world says ”give up,” hope says “try it one more time.”

Niccolo Paganini was a well-known and gifted 19th century violinist. He was also known as a great showman with a quick sense of humor. His most memorable concert was in Italy with a full orchestra. He was performing before a packed house, his technique incredible, his tone fantastic and his audience dearly loved him.

Toward the end of the concert, Paganini was astounding his audience with an unbelievable composition when suddenly one string on his violin snapped and hung limply from his instrument. Paganini frowned briefly, shook his head, and continued to play, improvising beautifully.

Then to everyone's surprise, a second string broke! And shortly thereafter a third.

Almost like slapstick comedy, Paganini stood there with three strings dangling from his Stradivarius. But instead of leaving the stage, Paganini stood his ground and calmly completed the difficult number on the one remaining string.

This is a wonderful story, but in actuality, Paganini occasionally broke strings during a performance on purpose so he could display his virtuosity.

What do you think is the lesson from this story?