From the Pulpit: Turning trials into joy

We have passed the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a challenging year. We have been through a trial, worldwide.

The effects have been dramatic. Forty percent of adults in the U.S. report that they are dealing with symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder compared to 10% of adults reporting the same in 2019. Whether you are among the 40%, or not, let me encourage you. You survived! Now let us turn our trials into joy.

Here is some practical advice. First, acknowledge your losses. Have you experienced disappointment? Acknowledge it. Grieve. Tell God how you feel. He will not be offended. He already knows, and He cares about you!

Next, be open to change. Be flexible. Look for opportunities to grow. Know that trials, as difficult as they may be, can make us better and stronger. The Bible says, “Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has an opportunity to grow. So, let it grow.” (James 1:2-4, NLT).