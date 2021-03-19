From the Pulpit: Turning trials into joy

We have passed the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a challenging year. We have been through a trial, worldwide.
The effects have been dramatic. Forty percent of adults in the U.S. report that they are dealing with symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder compared to 10% of adults reporting the same in 2019. Whether you are among the 40%, or not, let me encourage you. You survived! Now let us turn our trials into joy.
Here is some practical advice. First, acknowledge your losses. Have you experienced disappointment? Acknowledge it. Grieve. Tell God how you feel. He will not be offended. He already knows, and He cares about you!
Next, be open to change. Be flexible. Look for opportunities to grow. Know that trials, as difficult as they may be, can make us better and stronger. The Bible says, “Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has an opportunity to grow. So, let it grow.” (James 1:2-4, NLT).
I know it is difficult to imagine. The words “joy” and “trial” do not seem to go together. But they do. Joy can be found in trials. The Psalmist discovered this and rejoiced saying, “all who seek the LORD will praise him. Their hearts will rejoice with everlasting joy.” (Psalm 22:26, NLT).
Yes, God is at work even in the most challenging of times. It may be difficult to see it now, but the testing of your faith is a gift from God. He will use it to teach you to have greater trust and deeper dependence upon him. Ask him to open your eyes to your true spiritual condition as you read his Word. He will do it! Open your heart to him and he will show you what is inside.
Finally, understand that a trial is an invitation from a loving God to seek him. He invites you to draw near. He wants you to learn to rely upon him for strength, wisdom, comfort, stamina and endurance. “Seek the LORD while you can find him. Call on him now while he is near.” (Isaiah 55:6, NLT).
Killingsworth is executive pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com.