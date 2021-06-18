From the Pulpit: Waiting for freedom

Today marks one week since Illinois officially entered “Phase Five” of COVID-19 recovery. No masks for vaccinated people, no social distancing, no max capacities. Have you noticed the cheery smiles around town? People emerging from their homes, businesses re-opening — and beginning to breathe a sigh of relief? We’ve waited so long to “breathe freely.” Can you imagine if we’d had to wait another six months? Or a year? Or two? Can you imagine if the FDA had developed a vaccine, approved it — and then sat on it for two years before letting anybody know?

Come back with me to 1865.

This weekend, it turns out, is not only the one-week anniversary of COVID-freedom. It’s also the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth: the day Emancipation finally reached Galveston, Texas. It had been two-and-a-half years since President Lincoln declared an end to slavery. It had been six months since the Proclamation had been signed into law, setting enslaved persons free … and nobody had thought to tell the slaves. Plantation owners had kept the news quiet in hopes of getting the harvest in before their workforce disappeared. But on June 19, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led the Union Army into Galveston and declared “an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves.” The songs of rejoicing could be heard for miles.

Now, was there immediately “an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves”? No. In fact, we’re still waiting for the fulfillment of that dream. Freedom had been legislated, but it had not been realized.

Many religions point toward a day when all people will be free, when wars shall cease, hate will disappear and all God’s people will live in peace. Some call it “the beloved community,” or “the kingdom of heaven.” My tradition teaches that Jesus Christ ushered in this new reality: invited people to start living like they were free. It may not have looked like the kingdom of heaven back then; it may not look much like it now, either. But to start now, to live as people who are free from hate and prejudice and fear — simply to choose to live that way — creates a community governed not by those forces, but by hope and justice and peace.

Tomorrow, Juneteenth, I invite you to think about the world as you see it today, and compare it to the world God hopes it will someday be. Not all the demons are yet defeated; not all the wrongs have been righted. But if we start living like free people — now — we may just help usher in the kingdom we are waiting for.

Isbell is senior pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.

