From the Pulpit: Walk humbly on this Earth

“The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof” – Psalm 24:1 (KJV)
This week marks the 51st annual observance of “Earth Day” — originally a U.S. environmental awareness event, now a global celebration. This week in 193 countries people have enjoyed nature walks, cleaned up garbage, signed environmental protection pledges, planted trees, and honored the earth through music, art and poetry. Earth Day is not, by design, a religious holiday. And yet, people of faith who believe that God created the heavens and the earth, set evolutionary processes in motion, and continues to love this world, find in this day an opportunity to be aware, grateful, humble co-habitants of this planet which is not our own, but God’s.
Students of the Hebrew Bible have struggled to understand Genesis 1:28, where God says to Adam and Eve (italics mine), “fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature.” (NIV). Other translations read, “fill the earth and master it. Take charge of the fish…” etc. (CEB), or “fill the earth and subjugate it. Rule over (dominate) the fish…” etc. (AMP). Eugene Peterson’s “The Message” instructs humanity to “Be responsible for” the fish and other creatures. The KJV says human beings are to “Replenish the earth,” rather than “fill.” I like the idea of replenishing the earth: replacing what I take, refilling what I empty.
But regardless of one’s translation, we must all remember that the earth we are invited to “fill,” “replenish,” “subdue,” “take charge of” or “be responsible for” belongs to God. All of it. And all of our action — or inaction — with regards to this planet is therefore accountable to God. Care for our planet is an expression of gratitude and humility toward the One who owns it. Exploitation and abuse of our planet communicates disrespect and disregard.
“Sing to the Lord, all the earth!” proclaims Psalm 96:1 (NRSV). “Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice; let the sea roar, and all that fills it; let the field exult, and everything in it. Then shall all the trees of the forest sing for joy before the Lord.” (v. 11-13a) Humans are not alone in our praise of God; the land and its creatures, the sea and its inhabitants, the fields and their fruit … all creation honors the Lord, just by being itself. May we walk humbly on this earth in an attitude of wonder and joy — not just this Earth Day week, but always.
Isbell is senior pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.