From the Pulpit: Walk humbly on this Earth

But regardless of one’s translation, we must all remember that the earth we are invited to “fill,” “replenish,” “subdue,” “take charge of” or “be responsible for” belongs to God. All of it. And all of our action — or inaction — with regards to this planet is therefore accountable to God. Care for our planet is an expression of gratitude and humility toward the One who owns it. Exploitation and abuse of our planet communicates disrespect and disregard.

“Sing to the Lord, all the earth!” proclaims Psalm 96:1 (NRSV). “Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice; let the sea roar, and all that fills it; let the field exult, and everything in it. Then shall all the trees of the forest sing for joy before the Lord.” (v. 11-13a) Humans are not alone in our praise of God; the land and its creatures, the sea and its inhabitants, the fields and their fruit … all creation honors the Lord, just by being itself. May we walk humbly on this earth in an attitude of wonder and joy — not just this Earth Day week, but always.