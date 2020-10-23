From the Pulpit: What a modern Amos would say

In ancient Israel, the prophet Amos strongly condemned the wealthy who took advantage of the poor.

In our own time, political leaders beholden to wealthy backers are trying to distract us from the great robbery being committed against us all. They do this by trying to make us think our worst enemies are terrorists, illegal immigrants, people of other races and ethnicities, and even the poor. They say, “Just look at all those terrible people! See how they cause violence and sow disharmony among you by destroying your inner cities, endangering your suburbs, and taking advantage of the welfare system. They are your greatest enemies, a threat to you and your families.”

In saying this, they attempt to divert attention from our true enemies, the wealthier classes who are committing a far greater, if more subtle, act of violence against us all. By adding to the enormous wealth disparity of our nation, they deprive us of what government was intended to provide, the common welfare. They want us to consider a few instances of violence and looting as worse than the far greater looting perpetrated by the multinational corporate executors, investors, and board members who cynically exploit and steal from all of us.