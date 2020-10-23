From the Pulpit: What a modern Amos would say

In ancient Israel, the prophet Amos strongly condemned the wealthy who took advantage of the poor.
In our own time, political leaders beholden to wealthy backers are trying to distract us from the great robbery being committed against us all. They do this by trying to make us think our worst enemies are terrorists, illegal immigrants, people of other races and ethnicities, and even the poor. They say, “Just look at all those terrible people! See how they cause violence and sow disharmony among you by destroying your inner cities, endangering your suburbs, and taking advantage of the welfare system. They are your greatest enemies, a threat to you and your families.”
In saying this, they attempt to divert attention from our true enemies, the wealthier classes who are committing a far greater, if more subtle, act of violence against us all. By adding to the enormous wealth disparity of our nation, they deprive us of what government was intended to provide, the common welfare. They want us to consider a few instances of violence and looting as worse than the far greater looting perpetrated by the multinational corporate executors, investors, and board members who cynically exploit and steal from all of us.
While encouraging us to regard the poor, non-whites, and immigrants as our greatest enemies, these large-scale looters use government to protect their own selfish economic interests. By appealing to society’s discomfort with different races, immigration statuses, and sexual preferences, they hope to keep us from uniting against our far worse enemies, the outrageously privileged few who not only threaten but cynically exploit and rob our entire society by keeping the economy humming along in ways that are good for Wall Street but not for our streets, and by passing laws and appointing judiciaries intended to support tax cuts for the wealthy, deregulation of corporations, and elimination of environmental protections.
In doing this, they hope to prevent us from demanding government that really is “of, by, and for the people,” government that works for the good of all by providing upward mobility through progressive taxes, protection of pro-labor laws, and better health and economic possibilities for everyone.
All this, perhaps, a modern Amos might say to us today.
Boswell is a retired pastor of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Contact him through his website, www.TheDeadSeaGospel.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!