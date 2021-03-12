From the Pulpit: What Jesus would not see

If the flesh and blood man Jesus of history were to be transported from his time into ours and set down on the Mount of Olives to look out over Jerusalem as it is today, he would be very disappointed. Not so much because of what he would see — a Muslim shrine sitting where once the Temple sanctuary stood — but because of what he would not see.

What Jesus would not see is the fulfillment of all the scriptural promises he had fervently hoped would be fulfilled within the lifetime of “this generation.”

What he would not see is a Jerusalem exhibiting that fulfillment, a Jerusalem which, as the prophets had predicted, is radiantly exalted above all hills and mountains, with all the peoples of the earth streaming to her light to worship in a temple built, not by any human hand, but by God alone to be a “house of prayer for all the nations.”

What he would not see is a world in which, as promised, there are no weapons anymore, for swords have been “beaten into plowshares, spears into pruning hooks” so that no nation need ever again “lift up sword against nation” or ever again “prepare for war.”

What he would not see is a human race marvelously forgiven and made holy, pure, and righteous, living together in prosperity, peace and loving harmony throughout the earth.