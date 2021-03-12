From the Pulpit: What Jesus would not see

If the flesh and blood man Jesus of history were to be transported from his time into ours and set down on the Mount of Olives to look out over Jerusalem as it is today, he would be very disappointed. Not so much because of what he would see — a Muslim shrine sitting where once the Temple sanctuary stood — but because of what he would not see.
What Jesus would not see is the fulfillment of all the scriptural promises he had fervently hoped would be fulfilled within the lifetime of “this generation.”
What he would not see is a Jerusalem exhibiting that fulfillment, a Jerusalem which, as the prophets had predicted, is radiantly exalted above all hills and mountains, with all the peoples of the earth streaming to her light to worship in a temple built, not by any human hand, but by God alone to be a “house of prayer for all the nations.”
What he would not see is a world in which, as promised, there are no weapons anymore, for swords have been “beaten into plowshares, spears into pruning hooks” so that no nation need ever again “lift up sword against nation” or ever again “prepare for war.”
What he would not see is a human race marvelously forgiven and made holy, pure, and righteous, living together in prosperity, peace and loving harmony throughout the earth.
What he would not see — as expressed in his own words — is the wonderful new “Kingdom of God” expected to replace all the kingdoms of this world, the Kingdom of God he had lived and struggled and taught and suffered and died to bring to all the earth.
All this he would not see. And yet it is one of his most precious legacies that he so profoundly and uniquely dreamed the great dreams of his people that they are made to cry out still in us, yearning for fulfillment.
Soon Christians around the world will celebrate Yeshua riding a lowly donkey into Yerushalaim in humble obedience to another of those dreams, the hope that war horse, chariot, and battle bow can be cut off forever, and all humble servants of humanity can enjoy peace among the nations, and to the very ends of the earth.
Would that it could be, here and now today!
Boswell is a retired pastor of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Contact him through his website, www.TheDeadSeaGospel.com.