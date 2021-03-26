From the Pulpit: What to do about ‘wrong beliefs’

Are any of your beliefs wrong? If you are like me, you perceive your own beliefs as quite reasonable and sound, and you can quickly identify the “wrong” beliefs of others. Others, however, see their beliefs as well-founded and yours (if different) as suspect.
In the quest for truth we have been taught to debate. The idea is that if both sides set forth their views, then opposing viewpoints can be thoroughly examined. Then the truth will become apparent. Unfortunately, when both parties believe their current understanding as incontrovertibly true, they perceive no need to learn from others. Moreover, when the motive is to defend what he or she already believes to be true, neither side is really listening. Crafty debate skills are on display. Egos flare, but little wisdom is gained. Worse yet: polarization increases, and relationships are often harmed.
A true seeker, on the other hand, acknowledges the reality of his or her own blind spots, keeps doors open, and welcomes others into meaningful conversation. He or she strives not to “win” an argument, but to have an elevated discussion with a fellow soul. In such a context, beliefs can be explored in a civil manner.
At a time when humanity is confronted with all-encompassing afflictions, we better figure out how to be more united — and fast. Global pandemics, the climate crisis, and the ever-looming threat of war are utterly unsolvable without united efforts.
As the Baha’i writings state so poignantly, “The well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.”
Being united with others requires better methods of communication and kinder attitudes towards our fellow citizens. We must learn to initiate dialogue rather than debate! Like debate, dialogue is a skill we can learn. The first step is to learn to discuss your views kindly and openly with others — even if they don’t reciprocate and don’t agree.
“Wrong beliefs” do exist in ourselves and others, but it is dialogue, not debate, which leads to wisdom, and wisdom, in turn, to unity.
