From the Pulpit: What to do about ‘wrong beliefs’

Are any of your beliefs wrong? If you are like me, you perceive your own beliefs as quite reasonable and sound, and you can quickly identify the “wrong” beliefs of others. Others, however, see their beliefs as well-founded and yours (if different) as suspect.

In the quest for truth we have been taught to debate. The idea is that if both sides set forth their views, then opposing viewpoints can be thoroughly examined. Then the truth will become apparent. Unfortunately, when both parties believe their current understanding as incontrovertibly true, they perceive no need to learn from others. Moreover, when the motive is to defend what he or she already believes to be true, neither side is really listening. Crafty debate skills are on display. Egos flare, but little wisdom is gained. Worse yet: polarization increases, and relationships are often harmed.

A true seeker, on the other hand, acknowledges the reality of his or her own blind spots, keeps doors open, and welcomes others into meaningful conversation. He or she strives not to “win” an argument, but to have an elevated discussion with a fellow soul. In such a context, beliefs can be explored in a civil manner.