From the Pulpit: When abuse of spiritual authority is exposed

My wife and I counseled a dear pastor and his wife, who received a call to a church in the Bible belt. Within a year, the married secretary confessed to having an affair with the married, previous and retired pastor for the last 10 years — the retired pastor was still attending the church. Our friends had to expose not only an affair, but the spiritual abuse of authority and deceitfulness of a pastor who had groomed the younger woman into it. The church eventually recovered, and people are healing.
Now our friends are healing at another church. God called them to turn over the tables of a religious system committed to deceit; God’s House had become a den of robbers. Of course, every Christian pastoral candidate wants to be a heroic reformer in seminary until it actually happens in ministry when one’s heart is stretched with a capacity to embrace the evil, heartache and devastation that abuse of authority caused for years, and then is called to courageously expose it and to require repentance. Why is courage required?
When an abusive pastor is exposed, evil attempts to increase more deception. Diane Langberg, a leader and counselor of abuse victims, writes: “No one wants it to be true, so we jump to his defense, desperate to prove the accusers false. The deception becomes groupthink. We use our collective power to circle the wagons and to protect what we desire to be true. The deception grows to envelop many people who have corporately injected the narcotic rather than face the destruction and the pain that will accompany the truth. Deception has now become systemic.” (from Langberg's book "Redeeming Power")
We are witnessing many tragic examples of spiritual abuse of authority today. Whether it is the lesser-known local pastor or the well-known celebrity speaker, it is better for these abuses to be exposed sooner than later.
Dearest Father and God of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the Head of Your people, please prune out abusers of spiritual power, who have made Your House a den of robbers. Heal the victims until kindness and truth reign in us. Pour out Your Holy Spirit in revival and reformation. Raise up compassionate, honest, and courageous reformers to prepare the way for a better day for Jesus’ sake. Amen.
Smart is senior pastor, Christ Church; www.ChristChurchPCA.org.