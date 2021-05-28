From the Pulpit: When abuse of spiritual authority is exposed

My wife and I counseled a dear pastor and his wife, who received a call to a church in the Bible belt. Within a year, the married secretary confessed to having an affair with the married, previous and retired pastor for the last 10 years — the retired pastor was still attending the church. Our friends had to expose not only an affair, but the spiritual abuse of authority and deceitfulness of a pastor who had groomed the younger woman into it. The church eventually recovered, and people are healing.

Now our friends are healing at another church. God called them to turn over the tables of a religious system committed to deceit; God’s House had become a den of robbers. Of course, every Christian pastoral candidate wants to be a heroic reformer in seminary until it actually happens in ministry when one’s heart is stretched with a capacity to embrace the evil, heartache and devastation that abuse of authority caused for years, and then is called to courageously expose it and to require repentance. Why is courage required?