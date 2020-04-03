From the Pulpit: Where is God?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Where is God when we are in trouble and we call out for help? Where is God right now, in the midst of COVID-19: people dying, loved ones separated, vulnerable persons isolated, loss of jobs, scarcity of food and resources … where is God when we need God the most?”

These are the questions that torment people’s minds when they are lost and afraid, when their situation is more than they can bear and they look around frantically to find the source of help and salvation they’ve been promised in the scriptures.

“God, where are you? Why don’t you take away our fear and our worry? Why don’t you take away this virus and let us get back to our normal lives?”

It’s a good question — a necessary question, probably, for all of us who struggle with God’s faithfulness (and our own) during troubled times. The poets who wrote the psalms asked it, too: “O Lord, why do you hide yourself from me?” (Ps 13.1b), “O God, why do you cast us off forever?” (Ps 74.1a), “When shall I come and behold the face of God?” (Ps 42.2b)

Where is God?