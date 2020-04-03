From the Pulpit: Where is God?

“Where is God when we are in trouble and we call out for help? Where is God right now, in the midst of COVID-19: people dying, loved ones separated, vulnerable persons isolated, loss of jobs, scarcity of food and resources … where is God when we need God the most?”
These are the questions that torment people’s minds when they are lost and afraid, when their situation is more than they can bear and they look around frantically to find the source of help and salvation they’ve been promised in the scriptures.
“God, where are you? Why don’t you take away our fear and our worry? Why don’t you take away this virus and let us get back to our normal lives?”
It’s a good question — a necessary question, probably, for all of us who struggle with God’s faithfulness (and our own) during troubled times. The poets who wrote the psalms asked it, too: “O Lord, why do you hide yourself from me?” (Ps 13.1b), “O God, why do you cast us off forever?” (Ps 74.1a), “When shall I come and behold the face of God?” (Ps 42.2b)
Where is God?
Preachers, like the good folks who write this column, have their own answers — most of them theologically solid. God is right with you, we will say. God is right by your side, holding your hand, guiding your path. God would never leave you in the most troubled times; God goes through it with you.
I believe these assurances, with all my heart. I have said them, preached them, prayed them with others. In fact, I have found them to be true in my own life — especially as I look back.
But in the moment of pain, those truths can be hard to see. And the theological answer of a preacher may not really address what a person is feeling.
So let me turn the question back to you, and see if you can tell me: where is God for you in all this, right now? Look around you, wherever you are; take time to notice: Where are you experiencing comfort, strength, healing, hope? Where are you receiving and giving love? Where are your needs being met, beyond your own efforts, and where are you being called out to meet others’ needs?
That’s where God is, friends. Right there with you. It turns out, we were never alone, after all.
Isbell is directing pastor at Bloomington Wesley United Methodist Church. Reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!