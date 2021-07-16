From the Pulpit: Work toward the lesser and greater peace

What do the scriptures of the world religions say about war and peace? Biblical scriptures encourage “peace on earth and good will towards all men.” Yet, they also speak of “a time for war,” and indicate that peace will come after a promised Messiah returns to inspire mankind. Humanity will, at some point in time, “learn war no more.”

Islam also speaks of seeking peace. The word "Islam" itself refers to a state of peace. However, the Quran also referred to certain limited conditions when war was called for. As in Judeo-Christian scriptures, a future age of global peace is foretold.

Hindu scriptures speak of nonviolence, or Ahimsa, as being central to religious life. Yet a time of war is acknowledged. In the Bhagavad Gita, the opening scene involves a man who finds himself thrust into a war— even though he wishes not for it. Hindu scriptures also speak of a future time of global peace when a promised age emerges.

The Baha’i Faith is unique in teaching that we are currently living in the age in which lasting peace will be established. But peace is to come through struggles and in stages. The first stage, or “lesser peace,” involves an international agreement that if one nation shows aggression towards another, all nations will arise to stop the aggressor and resolve the conflict. In the last century, we have certainly seen steps in this direction such as the formation of the United Nations.

After the lesser form of peace comes a greater one. As unbridled nationalism loses its appeal; as an auxiliary world language is chosen and taught in all the schools; as women achieve full equality and play a greater role in international affairs; as racial equality is realized; and as religion is no longer seen as a significant dividing point, a greater peace will emerge.

The references to war in the world’s religions were relevant to conditions that existed in the past, in bygone civilizations. They were not intended to be applied in our current global civilization. The peace foretold in the world’s scriptures is now achievable and will gradually be established in the decades and centuries ahead. Humanity is now on a path to embrace the reality of its oneness and we can all contribute toward this wonderful goal.

David Crenshaw is a member of the Baha’i Faith. He lives in Eureka. Reach him at Davcren@aol.com

