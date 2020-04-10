× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON – Twin City churches will be empty on Easter Sunday, but local religious leaders are all preaching the same message.

“Easter is not canceled,” said Senior Pastor Billy Newell of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. “We do not have the ability to cancel Jesus’ death on the cross and His victory over death.”

But Easter Sunday will be a little different. Congregations have not met in person because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place order, so churches have turned to online streaming, and in one case, a drive-in service, instead of traditional methods of worship.

At noon Good Friday, seven pastors from five local churches will participate in a "Downtown Bloomington Clergy Ecumenical Good Friday Service," said Sara Isbell, senior pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington.

“Each of the seven pastors will offer a reflection based on one of the traditional 'Seven Last Words of Christ,' she said. “Organ music will be provided by Wesley's Andrew Johnson. The idea is for each of the five churches to be able to post this service on their own website or Facebook page so the Bloomington-Normal community can worship with all of us, anywhere.”

“We've had a crash course in video and streaming production,” said Terri Shandrow, co-lead pastor with her husband, Chris, of Compass Church, 4114 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington. “They get better in quality each week. We have been trying to get more content online to stay connected to people even though we have not been able to meet in person.”

Some online services are simple - just the preacher delivering a message - but others are more involved.

“All of our services right now are prepared and recorded by our various worship leaders from wherever they are,” Isbell said. “The organist comes into the sanctuary when nobody else is around. The praise band leader does his music from his home. Children's sermons are recorded from the house of our children's ministry director, and so on. The various videos are spliced together and presented as a whole service which includes most of the regular elements of our worship service - traditional and contemporary blended together.”

Among the most creative has been Trey Haddon at Bloomington's Second Presbyterian Church. Last month, he and church leaders created a '‘drive-in'' service, held in the church parking lot. With each week, the parking lot filled more, drawing about 100 cars.

For Easter Sunday, the service will move to Parking Lot F of the State Farm Corporate South building. Communion will be offered; attendees should bring elements to represent the body and blood of Christ, such as crackers or bread and grape juice, Haddon said.

“It’s going to be a lot different with a lot more people and a lot more fun,” he added.

A special service is also planned for 8 p.m. Good Friday. “We will honk our horns, wave to each other, flash our headlights, and spend time worshiping together, knowing that even during a the time of such a hard service marking the occasion of Jesus’ death, there is still resurrection and life just waiting for Sunday morning,” he said.

The Easter service starts at 10 a.m.

“We are asking that anyone interested decorate their cars for the occasion — flowers, butterflies, bright colors, and friendly messages,” he added. “All decorations must be completed at home as no one is allowed to get out of their vehicle. In order to comply with all regulations, we ask that everyone keep their windows closed. We want them to wave, smile, and share in joy with one another, from the safety of their own vehicle.”

The Good Friday and Easter services are open to the public. Audio will be available on 88.7 FM.

“Eastview Christian Church Anywhere” is a theme promoted by Pastor Mike Baker said his church leaders. Orange yard signs throughout the Twin Cities will promote the church’s online service.

“We are trying to do some things to help people feel like they are part of the normal routine,” Baker said. “We are distributing the yard signs to promote www.eastview.church/online. We have had about 15,000 people watching the last few weeks online and we want people to recognize that we are not at church, but we are at church.”

The congregation will also be asked to share pictures of their families dressed in their Sunday best on their social media sites.

