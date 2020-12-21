How to see tonight's 'Christmas Star,' to appear in sky for first time in 800 years

“Growing up on a farm in Benson, we were miles from any light pollution,” she said. “Stars were phenomenal and we would sit under them and try to figure out the constellations. My seventh-grade science fair project had to do with astronomy and the constellations. So, it started early for me. I still love to sit out on a summer or fall evening and try to figure out which star is what.”

The Star of Bethlehem is mentioned with Jesus' birth only in Matthew. The prophecy in Numbers that “a star will come out of Jacob” is thought by some scholars to be the prophecy the Magi studied that alerted them to the significance of the star they followed to Bethlehem.

Scholars differ on what that star actually was. The Chinese noted a “new star” in the spring of 5 B.C., about the time that Jesus was probably actually born, though that “star” could have been a nova or a comet. It could also have been the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn that occurred in 7 B.C., which was probably at least a couple of years before Jesus' birth, but the Magi, thought to be Persian astronomers, could have taken that as a sign of a momentous coming occurrence.

The reason Jesus is thought to have been born between 6 and 4 B.C. is that the King Herod, mentioned in the books of Matthew and Luke, died in 4 B.C.