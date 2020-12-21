How to see tonight's 'Christmas Star,' to appear in sky for first time in 800 years

Stars appear on the tops of Christmas trees, in Christmas carols and on Christmas cards in homage to the Star of Bethlehem that guided the Magi to the baby Jesus.
What some are calling a "Christmas star” will appear on Monday, the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn when the two planets will be so close in the twilight and early evening that they will appear to the naked eye as one bright light in the southwestern sky, just above the horizon.
It's been almost 400 years since the two planets were this close and 800 since they were visible in the night sky, said Thomas Willmitch, planetarium director at Illinois State University Planetarium. In 1623, the conjunction was during the daylight hours, so it was 1226 the last time people on Earth could see it. They are rarely as close as they'll be this year.
“The heavens in this regard are kind of like clockwork,” Willmitch said. “The gears are aligning in such a way that it went 400 years and now again in 60. They'll be close but nothing like this. Astronomy is full of these things.”
Other examples are the transits of Venus and Mercury, where the planet crosses the face of the sun from Earth's perspective. Those are also rare but regular occurrences that a human is fortunate to see once in a lifetime.
The moon will be a crescent today, which is also the winter solstice — the shortest day of the year. The best view of the the conjunction will be through a telescope, but it will be possible to see it with binoculars or the naked eye, when it will appear as a single bright light. Jupiter is closer to Earth than Saturn, and with a telescope, skywatchers will be able to discern the space between the two, and possibly get a look at some of Jupiter's moons as well.
The way to tell the difference between stars and planets is that stars appear as points of light, while planets appear as disks, Willmitch said.
“It'll be distinctive,” Willmitch said. “Jupiter at that time of evening may well be the very first thing other than the moon you'll see in the sky in the southwest. They are really bright, so it's just a matter of timing.”
Light pollution such as streetlights, businesses, car headlights and such, will make it almost impossible to spot. The best idea is to go away from city lights into the countryside and get a clear view of the southwestern horizon.
Support Local Journalism
DeAnn Heck has been a stargazer since she was a child, and she's been keeping an eye on the two planets as they steadily move closer together.
“Growing up on a farm in Benson, we were miles from any light pollution,” she said. “Stars were phenomenal and we would sit under them and try to figure out the constellations. My seventh-grade science fair project had to do with astronomy and the constellations. So, it started early for me. I still love to sit out on a summer or fall evening and try to figure out which star is what.”
The Star of Bethlehem is mentioned with Jesus' birth only in Matthew. The prophecy in Numbers that “a star will come out of Jacob” is thought by some scholars to be the prophecy the Magi studied that alerted them to the significance of the star they followed to Bethlehem.
Scholars differ on what that star actually was. The Chinese noted a “new star” in the spring of 5 B.C., about the time that Jesus was probably actually born, though that “star” could have been a nova or a comet. It could also have been the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn that occurred in 7 B.C., which was probably at least a couple of years before Jesus' birth, but the Magi, thought to be Persian astronomers, could have taken that as a sign of a momentous coming occurrence.
The reason Jesus is thought to have been born between 6 and 4 B.C. is that the King Herod, mentioned in the books of Matthew and Luke, died in 4 B.C.
“It's very important, and pretty much spectacular,” said Pamela Saurmann of Decatur. “It doesn't happen every day and I think it's a positive thing that we need this year. I bought both my children's families a telescope so they can see it. I hope they open it early so they can.”
The interesting thing is that there's a planetary conjunction which is thought to be the source of the Christmas Star idea,” said Casey Watson, professor of physics and chair of the physics and astronomy department at Millikin University. “The wise men following a star in the east may have been an actual star, a planetary conjunction or a combination of the two.”
Find the crescent moon and look below and to the right of it to find the conjunction, Watson said.
“If you just look with your eyes or probably even with binoculars, you won't see anything more than a bright dot, and the brightness will be dominated by Jupiter,” he said. “It's twice as close as Saturn is to us.”
Santa Claus Arrives
Heyworth band parade schedule
The Living Window vignettes
2017 Christmas Parade
Christmas parades kick off holiday season
Keeping the jolly old elf busy
To be honored at Christmas Parade
Holiday parades
Watching last year's Christmas Parade
Three angels
Part of parade
Once Upon a Holiday
Election as queen of the Christmas parade
Walking with a pair of dogs
Horses march in the Christmas Parade
Getting a good look at Santa
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!