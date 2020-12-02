Immanuel Bible Foundation to hold virtual Women's Celebration

NORMAL — The Immanuel Bible Foundation's 25th annual Women's Christmas Celebration is going virtual this year.

The yearly holiday program will be held virtually free of charge on the Immanuel Bible Foundation's website starting 8 a.m. Saturday. Freewill donation is encouraged.

This year's keynote speaker is Jennifer Rothschild, an author and public speaker, said Annette Klinzing, executive director of the Immanuel Bible Foundation. Visit ibfoundation.org for more information.

The annual Christmas celebration typically brings in around 700 women each year for a breakfast and holiday program featuring craft artists and musicians, said Klinzing.

The Immanuel Bible Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to enrich the community through the arts and preservation of the historic Broadview Mansion estates, said Klinzing.

The organization was founded by Margaret Van Leer, one of the original owners of Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., in Normal.