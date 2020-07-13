Jehovah's Witnesses opt out of annual Bloomington convention, go virtual

People are invited to tune in to the Jehovah's Witnesses new online convention, which will be released in six installments throughout July and August. The first session aired Friday and a final session will be streamed Aug. 29 through 30.

"Our convention themes are conceived many years in advance," Hendriks said. "It just is no coincidence that this year’s theme is 'Always Rejoice.' It’s about joy, and when you think about what’s going on in the world and the problems that we’re facing are sapping people’s joy, it’s just such an appropriate theme and so timely for our community."

Jehovah's Witnesses cancelled all conventions, public meetings and Kingdom Halls in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then became apparent the organization needed to figure out a way to bring the unity of conventions to people in an effort to spread joy, said Hendriks.

"The very reason we hold public conventions and invite our neighbors is because we love them," he said. "The very reason we are not holding conventions now and asking people not to come is because we love them. The principals have not changed.”