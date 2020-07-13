Jehovah's Witnesses opt out of annual Bloomington convention, go virtual

BLOOMINGTON — Jehovah's Witnesses are highlighting unity and joy as part of their re-imagined annual convention in response to coronavirus-related cancellations.
The event, typically held at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington near the end of June, attracts thousands of people to Bloomington-Normal each year. It is among the arena's largest non-ticketed events and was attended by 27,000 people over eight days in June 2018.
“Every year our brothers and sisters around the world really value the convention, it’s something they look forward to," said Robert Hendriks, a spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses. "What we learned in the first few months of this pandemic was even though we are only meeting virtually over video conference, it really has brought us together in a different way."
People are invited to tune in to the Jehovah's Witnesses new online convention, which will be released in six installments throughout July and August. The first session aired Friday and a final session will be streamed Aug. 29 through 30.
"Our convention themes are conceived many years in advance," Hendriks said. "It just is no coincidence that this year’s theme is 'Always Rejoice.' It’s about joy, and when you think about what’s going on in the world and the problems that we’re facing are sapping people’s joy, it’s just such an appropriate theme and so timely for our community."
Jehovah's Witnesses cancelled all conventions, public meetings and Kingdom Halls in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then became apparent the organization needed to figure out a way to bring the unity of conventions to people in an effort to spread joy, said Hendriks.
"The very reason we hold public conventions and invite our neighbors is because we love them," he said. "The very reason we are not holding conventions now and asking people not to come is because we love them. The principals have not changed.”
The convention is available at jw.org in 115 languages and is free to stream. Congregations are invited to hold individual conference calls and online meetings before streaming the program and after for discussion.
Baptisms, a highlight of the conventions that are typically broadcast live, will be held individually and streamed to friends and family. Arrangements should be made locally.
Jehovah's Witnesses plan on holding in-person meetings and conventions in the coming year when it is deemed safe, said Hendriks.
“They were always meant to be events where people were together physically and joyful, and we expect that our future still holds public conventions," he said. "We just want to make sure that they are safe.”
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
