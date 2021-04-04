New book by Illinois Bishop Paprocki provides 8 steps to spiritual, physical fitness

SPRINGFIELD — A new book by Springfield Catholic Bishop Thomas John Paprocki shares how running unlocks physical benefits and spiritual well-being.
"Running For A Higher Purpose" is a follow-up to Paprocki's "Holy Goals for Body and Soul."
Paprocki is both a marathon runner and a hockey player and coach.
Paprocki has run 25 marathons throughout the world and raised about $500,000 for charity.
Known as "the Holy Goalie," Paprocki hosts an annual hockey game to help raise money to benefit Catholic Charities Legal Services. Paprocki, a civil and church attorney, co-founded the South Chicago Legal Clinic, which is now known as the Greater Chicago Legal Clinic.
Paprocki also serves as an assistant coach for the Sacred Heart-Griffin hockey club.
As a teen, Paprocki took up running for his health. He ran his first marathon in his 40s. Along the way, Paprocki said he discovered that improving physical health through running was a way to honor God and grow deeper in spiritual life.
Each chapter also includes an inspirational quotation, a personal promise statement and a prayer.
"The wisdom that I share in this book from my years of experience will not necessarily make you the fastest runner in the pack but should help to make you a successful runner in the sense of someone who sets out to reach a goal and then accomplishes it by crossing the finish line," Paprocki said in a statement. "The eight steps to physical and spiritual wellness are intended to help you not only set goals and achieve them as a runner, but also to apply the same formula to your growing and deepening spiritual life."
To order a signed copy of Running for a Higher Purpose, go to holygoalie.net. The book is also available at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 1615 W. Washington St.