New book by Illinois Bishop Paprocki provides 8 steps to spiritual, physical fitness

SPRINGFIELD — A new book by Springfield Catholic Bishop Thomas John Paprocki shares how running unlocks physical benefits and spiritual well-being.

"Running For A Higher Purpose" is a follow-up to Paprocki's "Holy Goals for Body and Soul."

Paprocki is both a marathon runner and a hockey player and coach.

Paprocki has run 25 marathons throughout the world and raised about $500,000 for charity.

Known as "the Holy Goalie," Paprocki hosts an annual hockey game to help raise money to benefit Catholic Charities Legal Services. Paprocki, a civil and church attorney, co-founded the South Chicago Legal Clinic, which is now known as the Greater Chicago Legal Clinic.

Paprocki also serves as an assistant coach for the Sacred Heart-Griffin hockey club.

As a teen, Paprocki took up running for his health. He ran his first marathon in his 40s. Along the way, Paprocki said he discovered that improving physical health through running was a way to honor God and grow deeper in spiritual life.

Each chapter also includes an inspirational quotation, a personal promise statement and a prayer.