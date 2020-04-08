'Next year in person': Pandemic reshapes Passover celebrations

Unlike many Jewish holidays, Wing said, "Passover takes place in the home, which in Judaism is sometimes called a 'mikdash me'at,' which means 'small sanctuary.' The idea is that our homes can be holy spaces as well."

Even difficult circumstances offer great opportunities, Golan said, and this period of self-isolation has provided us with the gift of time.

"Come out of it better than you came into it," he said. "Reinvent yourself. Enjoy the time with your family. Do the things that you promised yourself you would do year-round and you didn't. Now you have the time. Don't fill up with excuses. Just act."

Like many faith communities, Temple Beth-El is trying to keep members connected through virtual means. Friday night worship and Shabbat Torah Study groups have been moved online. Its religious education program is adjusting as well to the extraordinary times, Wing said.

"We are not trying to pretend as if everything is normal and we should just do everything exactly the same," Wing said. "Rather, we are trying to exercise patience and understanding with the changes that surround all of us. And we are praying and hoping that everyone stays healthy and that we can all be together in person again soon.

"At the end of our Seder, we traditionally say, 'Next year in Jerusalem.' This year we may say that as well as 'Next year in person!'"