PHOTOS: Hallelujah Night at Mount Pisgah

Takesha Stokes, center, and Dianne Dixon, members of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, put together hats and gloves for children during "Hallelujah Night" on Wednesday. The evening celebrated Thanksgiving by providing hats, gloves and food as well as a communitywide dinner. See a video at pantagraph.com.
Takesah Stokes, right, and her daughter, River Stokes Dorsay, members of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, put together candy packages during "Hallelujah Night" at the church on Wednesday.
Deacon Lue Walters of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, unloaded food baskets from Midwest Food Bank during "Hallelujah Night" at the church, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
